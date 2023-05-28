Ohio State football high atop ESPN’s future college football offense rankings
It’s no secret that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has ushered in a new era of offensive fireworks since taking over the program. OSU has consistently been at — or near — the top of many of the offensive numbers over the last few years.
But will it last? ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg set out to tackle that question in a way by ranking the top 25 future college football offenses over the next three seasons — 2023, 2024, and 2025.
There are other coaches and teams that can hold a candle to the offenses wearing scarlet and gray (Oklahoma, USC, Michigan?), but how does Rittenberg see things lining up in the future, especially with C.J. Stroud leaving and what’s left in the pipeline over the next few years?
Here are the top 25 future offenses in college football according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
SMU has set a culture of offense before Sonny Dikes moved on but has continued to put up explosive numbers. It should continue in a weaker AAC.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
New head coach Jeff Brohm is now running things for the Cardinals and that should be enough to make Louisville one of the best offenses in the country.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
The Hilltoppers return Austin Reed at quarterback along with leading rusher, Davion Ervin-Poindexter. That should be good enough for a team in the top five in offensive production over the last couple of years.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 23
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
Despite losing Max Duggan at quarterback, and production at the skill positions, TCU returns last year’s initial starter under center, Chandler Morris. He, combined with head coach Sonny Dykes still running the show with a replenished wide receiver corps through the portal, and the scoreboard should still light up in Fort Worth.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
The Red Raiders might not have elite talent on offense but it has a lot of very good weapons on a team that continues to get better and better on that side of the ball. They will put up numbers this fall.
North Carolina Tarheels
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 14
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
Drake Maye, Drake Maye, and more Drake Maye. As long as Maye is around, you can expect his abilities to translate into some very good offensive production at North Carolina, especially with what Mack Brown has built there on the offensive side of the ball.
BYU Cougars
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 14
What We Say
BYU went to the transfer portal for some talent on offense. That, in combination with plenty of returning talent should allow the Cougars to continue to produce at the level they have over the last few years on offense. A move to the Big 12 might even benefit BYU with the style of play in the league.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 20
What We Say
Say what you will about Lane Kiffin, but he seems to have the scheme and production figured out on offense no matter who he puts back there. You can expect more of the same over the next couple of years.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 13
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 15
What We Say
Getting Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartford was a big boost to the offense in the offseason, and that’ll surely allow for some big improvement on that side of the ball, but I’m not so sure I’m sold on the Fighting Irish’s offensive scheme and ability after that. We’ll see.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 24
What We Say
Wake Forest has to replace some record-setting production at quarterback, among other areas, but head coach Dave Clawson has shown he knows how to plug and play with recruits over several years. Don’t expect too much of a drop-off despite some new faces that’ll be running things on offense.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 19
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 23
What We Say
It seems like Cam Rising has been at quarterback for a decade, but he’s back for another season. Utah does things a little differently with more brute force than slinging it around, but it has been ever-improving and effective. Look for that to continue with Kyle Whittingham still in charge.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 16
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 17
What We Say
Defenses may have caught up to the Chip Kelly scheme a wee bit, but not to the point where his teams can’t continue to give defenses problems on a yearly basis. As long as he is around, there’s going to be yards and points being put up.
Oregon Ducks
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 10
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
Dan Lanning has kept things rolling in Eugene and will have Bo Nix for another year under center. There’s also a bevy of weapons around him with more on the way in recruiting. The Ducks have staying power, especially in what will be a depleted Pac-12 after next season.
Penn State Nittany Lions
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 15
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
Penn State has a young nucleus of skill position players on offense and that should bode well not only this year but for the next two or three. As long as James Franklin doesn’t get in the way.
LSU Tigers
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 12
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 16
What We Say
There’s no denying the talent LSU has across the board on offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. The offensive line is almost intact from last season and there’s more help on the way in recruiting.
Florida State Seminoles
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 9
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked
What We Say
Florida State might be primed to become a national player again after Gabe Kotter welcome back moment in 2022. Quarterback Jordan Travis should lead an explosive offense with plenty of weapons to choose from, with depth behind that.
Texas Longhorns
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 7
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 9
What We Say
The quarterback room is in fine shape with the youngsters Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning to keep things humming. The talent level around the quarterback will almost always be there at Texas, so look out.
Washington Huskies
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 11
2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not ranked
What We Say
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is going to absolutely go off this season in Seattle. The Huskies are loaded. The ranking would be higher if there weren’t unknowns out there beyond 2023.
Oklahoma Sooners
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 3
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 6
What We Say
Oklahoma obviously has no shortage of talent at quarterback and beyond on offense, but I feel like things have gone a little off-kilter without Lincoln Riley. Brent Venables has to show that he can pull the right strings for the Sooners to have a consistent offense before I’m sold on what’s happening in Norman.
Tennessee Volunteers
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 8
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 21
What We Say
It sure feels like head coach Josh Heupel has a system in place and knows how to recruit to it in Knoxville. Joe Milton should be fine under center this year and there are still athletes that can run, catch, and score and breakneck speed this year and beyond at Tennessee.
Michigan Wolverines
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 6
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 8
What We Say
Welcome back Michigan. The offense isn’t going to throw the ball all over the field but will run a ton and then use play action to get chunk yards. That was the recipe all along, but now head coach Jim Harbaugh has the players to execute and is recruiting at a level to keep it that way. Excuse me while I go take a long, hot shower now.
Alabama Crimson Tide
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 6
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 8
What We Say
Look, the demise of Alabama is the most uneducated take out there right now. No team in America has stockpiled more talent over the years and has the pedigree and coaching to make good use of it. There is four and five-star talent all over the roster and the offense will continue to put up big numbers.
Georgia Bulldogs
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 4
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 5
What We Say
Georgia doesn’t do anything sexy, it just has better players and executes at a high level. The talent level isn’t going anywhere anytime soon so you can expect the same high level of football in Athens on the offensive end.
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 2
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 1
What We Say
Ohio State has led the nation in scoring since Ryan Day arrived and there are no signs of that slowing down. The Buckeyes continue to recruit and develop some of the best skill position players and Day has the scheme and mindset that can put up numbers against anyone. You can pencil OSU in as one of the top offenses on a yearly basis and run it through the copy machine.
USC Trojans
ESPN’s Other Future Rankings
2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 1
2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 3
What We Say
Head coach Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive minds in the game and shocked nobody by helping USC’s offense become much more explosive and dynamic in just one year. Caleb Williams is back for another season, and the quarterback and skill position pipeline will continue in SoCal.
[lawrence-auto-related count=5]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.