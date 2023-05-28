Ohio State football high atop ESPN’s future college football offense rankings

It’s no secret that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has ushered in a new era of offensive fireworks since taking over the program. OSU has consistently been at — or near — the top of many of the offensive numbers over the last few years.

But will it last? ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg set out to tackle that question in a way by ranking the top 25 future college football offenses over the next three seasons — 2023, 2024, and 2025.

There are other coaches and teams that can hold a candle to the offenses wearing scarlet and gray (Oklahoma, USC, Michigan?), but how does Rittenberg see things lining up in the future, especially with C.J. Stroud leaving and what’s left in the pipeline over the next few years?

Here are the top 25 future offenses in college football according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

SMU Mustangs

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

SMU has set a culture of offense before Sonny Dikes moved on but has continued to put up explosive numbers. It should continue in a weaker AAC.

Louisville Cardinals

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

New head coach Jeff Brohm is now running things for the Cardinals and that should be enough to make Louisville one of the best offenses in the country.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Sept. 17, 2016; Oxford, OH, USA; A view of a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers helmet at Fred Yager Stadium. Western Kentucky won 31-24. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

The Hilltoppers return Austin Reed at quarterback along with leading rusher, Davion Ervin-Poindexter. That should be good enough for a team in the top five in offensive production over the last couple of years.

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game-winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 23

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

Despite losing Max Duggan at quarterback, and production at the skill positions, TCU returns last year’s initial starter under center, Chandler Morris. He, combined with head coach Sonny Dykes still running the show with a replenished wide receiver corps through the portal, and the scoreboard should still light up in Fort Worth.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

The Red Raiders might not have elite talent on offense but it has a lot of very good weapons on a team that continues to get better and better on that side of the ball. They will put up numbers this fall.

North Carolina Tarheels

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive lineman Asim Richards (72) after running for a first down as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) is in the background in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 14

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

Drake Maye, Drake Maye, and more Drake Maye. As long as Maye is around, you can expect his abilities to translate into some very good offensive production at North Carolina, especially with what Mack Brown has built there on the offensive side of the ball.

BYU Cougars

Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; A general view of a helmet worn by Brigham Young Cougars during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 14

What We Say

BYU went to the transfer portal for some talent on offense. That, in combination with plenty of returning talent should allow the Cougars to continue to produce at the level they have over the last few years on offense. A move to the Big 12 might even benefit BYU with the style of play in the league.

Ole Miss Rebels

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 20

What We Say

Say what you will about Lane Kiffin, but he seems to have the scheme and production figured out on offense no matter who he puts back there. You can expect more of the same over the next couple of years.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

WATCH: What Irish coach Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State postgame

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 13

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 15

What We Say

Getting Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartford was a big boost to the offense in the offseason, and that’ll surely allow for some big improvement on that side of the ball, but I’m not so sure I’m sold on the Fighting Irish’s offensive scheme and ability after that. We’ll see.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | Not Ranked

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 24

What We Say

Wake Forest has to replace some record-setting production at quarterback, among other areas, but head coach Dave Clawson has shown he knows how to plug and play with recruits over several years. Don’t expect too much of a drop-off despite some new faces that’ll be running things on offense.

Utah Utes

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 19

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 23

What We Say

It seems like Cam Rising has been at quarterback for a decade, but he’s back for another season. Utah does things a little differently with more brute force than slinging it around, but it has been ever-improving and effective. Look for that to continue with Kyle Whittingham still in charge.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly addresses the media as his team prepares for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl with practice at Bel Air High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 16

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 17

What We Say

Defenses may have caught up to the Chip Kelly scheme a wee bit, but not to the point where his teams can’t continue to give defenses problems on a yearly basis. As long as he is around, there’s going to be yards and points being put up.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon players celebrate a touchdown by running back Jordan James, center, as the Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

PRINT MAIN Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 10

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

Dan Lanning has kept things rolling in Eugene and will have Bo Nix for another year under center. There’s also a bevy of weapons around him with more on the way in recruiting. The Ducks have staying power, especially in what will be a depleted Pac-12 after next season.

Penn State Nittany Lions

WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin's previews Ohio State - sort of

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 15

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

Penn State has a young nucleus of skill position players on offense and that should bode well not only this year but for the next two or three. As long as James Franklin doesn’t get in the way.

LSU Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 12

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 16

What We Say

There’s no denying the talent LSU has across the board on offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. The offensive line is almost intact from last season and there’s more help on the way in recruiting.

Florida State Seminoles

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 9

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not Ranked

What We Say

Florida State might be primed to become a national player again after Gabe Kotter welcome back moment in 2022. Quarterback Jordan Travis should lead an explosive offense with plenty of weapons to choose from, with depth behind that.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 7

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 9

What We Say

The quarterback room is in fine shape with the youngsters Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning to keep things humming. The talent level around the quarterback will almost always be there at Texas, so look out.

Washington Huskies

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 11

2022 Future Offense Ranking | Not ranked

What We Say

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is going to absolutely go off this season in Seattle. The Huskies are loaded. The ranking would be higher if there weren’t unknowns out there beyond 2023.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) before during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 3

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 6

What We Say

Oklahoma obviously has no shortage of talent at quarterback and beyond on offense, but I feel like things have gone a little off-kilter without Lincoln Riley. Brent Venables has to show that he can pull the right strings for the Sooners to have a consistent offense before I’m sold on what’s happening in Norman.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates after the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Tennessee defeated Clemson 31-14. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 8

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 21

What We Say

It sure feels like head coach Josh Heupel has a system in place and knows how to recruit to it in Knoxville. Joe Milton should be fine under center this year and there are still athletes that can run, catch, and score and breakneck speed this year and beyond at Tennessee.

Michigan Wolverines

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 6

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 8

What We Say

Welcome back Michigan. The offense isn’t going to throw the ball all over the field but will run a ton and then use play action to get chunk yards. That was the recipe all along, but now head coach Jim Harbaugh has the players to execute and is recruiting at a level to keep it that way. Excuse me while I go take a long, hot shower now.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 6

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 8

What We Say

Look, the demise of Alabama is the most uneducated take out there right now. No team in America has stockpiled more talent over the years and has the pedigree and coaching to make good use of it. There is four and five-star talent all over the roster and the offense will continue to put up big numbers.

Georgia Bulldogs

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Ohio State at the Peach Bowl

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 4

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 5

What We Say

Georgia doesn’t do anything sexy, it just has better players and executes at a high level. The talent level isn’t going anywhere anytime soon so you can expect the same high level of football in Athens on the offensive end.

Ohio State Buckeyes

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 2

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 1

What We Say

Ohio State has led the nation in scoring since Ryan Day arrived and there are no signs of that slowing down. The Buckeyes continue to recruit and develop some of the best skill position players and Day has the scheme and mindset that can put up numbers against anyone. You can pencil OSU in as one of the top offenses on a yearly basis and run it through the copy machine.

USC Trojans

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Other Future Rankings

2023 Future Quarterback Ranking | No. 1

2022 Future Offense Ranking | No. 3

What We Say

Head coach Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive minds in the game and shocked nobody by helping USC’s offense become much more explosive and dynamic in just one year. Caleb Williams is back for another season, and the quarterback and skill position pipeline will continue in SoCal.

