Ohio State football 2024 early signing day tracker

It’s time to make it all official for Ohio State football and its recruiting efforts for the 2024 class. Wednesday is the beginning of the early signing period and it has replaced the traditional national signing day in February as the time in which most players sign on the dotted line to make it official with good ‘ole State U.

We’re following along as each Buckeye recruit gets the fax machines humming (yes, those still exist) with signatures and the official pledge to wear the scarlet and gray on what we consider a bit of an unofficial college football holiday.

Stay with us as each recruit is announced as signing their national letter of intent with our early signing period tracker, updated in a real-time fashion as quickly as our little fingers can get it up there and published. All told, we expect 22 players to join the 2024 recruiting class today and will be there for any surprises good or bad.

Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 198-pounds

From | Chiminade-Madonnna Prep | Hollywood, Florida

247Sports Composite | No. 1 WR and No. 1 overall

Status | Pending

Maylan Graham, Wide Receiver

I will be signing my NLI tomorrow at 2pm at New Haven High School in the Main Gym. All are welcomed! #GoBucks🌰 pic.twitter.com/zTMd7j2KdU — Mylan Graham (@MylanGraham) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds

From | New Haven | New Haven, Indiana

247Sports Composite | No. 7 WR and No. 23 overall

Status | Pending

Eddrick Houston, Edge

2024 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟COUNTDOWN At No. 14 is Ohio State commit Eddrick Houston (@HoustonEddrick0) “Houston is comfortable playing anywhere and using his speed and violent hands to get in the backfield to cause issues” – @adamgorney See the FULL list of updating five-stars… pic.twitter.com/1MvPxljWx7 — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds

From | Buford | Buford, Georgia

247Sports Composite | No. 7 Edge and No. 33 overall

Status | Pending

Aaron Scott, Cornerback

Aaron Scott Jr. – The Best in America just got better because the best in Ohio stay in Ohio. This guy has a rare blend of length and athleticism that will have BIG 10 wide receivers in knots for the next few years. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Aaron.

#2THE4THE x… pic.twitter.com/pJ8TOborg4 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds

From | Springfield | Springfield, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 2 CB and No. 34 overall

Status | Signed

Air Noland, Quarterback

Air Noland – After amassing over 10k yards passing in his prep career and his city giving him his own day, Air Noland looks to descend upon Columbus and bring his aerial prowess north to continue in a long line of Buckeye passers who rewrote the record books. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/0Oqc3t0uZy — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds

From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, Georgia

247Sports Composite | No. 4 QB and No. 36 overall

Status | Signed

Jeremiah McClellan, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 190-pounds

From | Christian Brothers College | Saint Louis, Missouri

247Sports Composite | No. 13 WR and No. 49 overall

Status | Pending

James Peoples, Running Back

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 190-pounds

From | Veterans Memorial | San Antonio, Texas

247Sports Composite | No. 7 RB and No. 95 overall

Status | Pending

Garrett Stover, Safety

Garrett Stover – The Scarlet and gray runs through this guy’s veins. With some very strong Buckeye ties, and coming off a dominant, do it all prep career, he is ready to carry on the mantle and write his own chapter. He doesn’t have to go far at all to create his legacy.… pic.twitter.com/F5g6Y928Ly — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 195-pounds

From | Big Walnut | Sunbury, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 9 LB and No. 105 overall

Status | Signed

Bryce West, Cornerback

Bryce West – The next elite Silver Bullet cornerback from Cleveland, OH. This Ginn Academy product has the championship pedigree and the skillset to etch his name in the Buckeye history books. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Bryce.

#2THE4THE x @bryvonny pic.twitter.com/D5fNjIoed2 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 177-pounds

From | Glenville | Cleveland, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 4 CB and No. 58 overall

Status | Signed

Ian Moore, Offensive Line

Ian Moore – Mr. Football of the State of Indiana is headed east to trade in one shade of red, to the one that really matters. He is going to move you whether you want to or not, and he will punish all of those who come near QB1, he is ready to go, we hope the rest of the BIG 10… pic.twitter.com/On9q5An7io — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 295-pounds

From | New Palestine | New Palestine, Indiana

247Sports Composite | No. 6 IOL and No. 138 overall

Status | Signed

Payton Pierce, Linebacker

Payton Pierce – A tackling machine who dominates, on the gridiron as well as on the mat. An import from the Lone Star state, he is programmed to see ball, and HIT ball. This Regulator is ready to rewrite the record books in CBUS. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Payton.… pic.twitter.com/D0YKTyDcyp — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 225-pounds

From | Lovejoy | Lucas, Texas

247Sports Composite | No. 16 LB and No. 205 overall

Status | Signed

Miles Lockhart, Cornerback

BREAKING: 4⭐️ CB Miles Lockhart from Chandler, AZ has committed to Ohio State! Welcome Miles! pic.twitter.com/Mtsh5M2ASb — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) July 6, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 185-pounds

From | Basha | Chandler, Arizona

247Sports Composite | No. 30 CB and No. 386 overall

Status | Pending

Max LeBlanc, Tight End

Maxence LeBlanc – He catches, he runs, he blocks. He does it all at the highest level. Hailing from Montreal, Canada by way of Chattanooga, TN this 3-tool athlete is on his way to CBUS to energize the Buckeyes Tight End room with his versatility and grit. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/a9kAYGoOG3 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 222-pounds

From | Baylor School | Chattanooga, Tennessee

247Sports Composite | No. 16 TE and No. 276 overall

Status | Signed

Gabe VanSickle, Offensive Line

Gabe VanSickle – The living embodiment of Intellectual brutality. The kid from that State up North is poised to wear the Scarlet and gray and leave his own mark on the Buckeye State. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Gabe.

#2THE4THE x @gabe_vansickle pic.twitter.com/OAt265vjQ7 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 283-pounds

From | Coopersville | Coopersville, Michigan

247Sports Composite | No. 23 IOL and No. 366 overall

Status | Signed

Damarion Witten, Tight End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 215-pounds

From | Glenville | Cleveland, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 28 TE and No. 452 overall

Status | Pending

Jaylen McClain, Safety

Jaylen McClain – DBU’s newest enrollee is tough, smart, physical and fast. He is up next in a long and storied tradition of Silver Bullet defenders from the Garden State. Ready to make an impact early and often, here comes the Pride of Rahway, NJ. Welcome to THE Brotherhood… pic.twitter.com/kMHnHR5wn4 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 285-pounds

From | Seton Hall Prep | West Orange, New Jersey

247Sports Composite | No. 28 S and No. 273 overall

Status | Signed

Eric Mensah, Edge

Eric Mensah – Have you ever heard of the story of the immovable object and the unstoppable force? Well, on any given play this guy is one or both. Hailing from the Commonwealth of Virginia there isn’t any loved lost between him and offensive lineman. Welcome to THE Brotherhood… pic.twitter.com/JlTDIj73p8 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 290-pounds

From | Mountain View | Stafford, Virginia

247Sports Composite | No. 89 DL and No. 774 overall

Status | Signed

Devontae Armstrong, Offensive Tackle

Devontae Armstrong – An Ohio State Champion 3 times over, a Buckeye born and bred. This Lakewood, OH native is a road grader who not only can clear a path his backs but will do everything necessary to keep QB1 upright. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Devontae.

#2THE4THE x… pic.twitter.com/HclKxdDjWG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 297-pounds

From | St. Edward | Lakewood, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 31 IOL and No. 459 overall

Status | Signed

Deontae Armstrong, Offensive Tackle

Deontae Armstrong – Tough, physical, smart not to mention championship pedigree. A Buckeye through and through. He has his hard hat and his lunch pail ready to work in the Scarlet & Gray. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Deontae.

#2THE4THE x @DeonArmstrong30 pic.twitter.com/118lA0Lg5b — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 280-pounds

From | St. Edward | Lakewood, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 33 OT and No. 425 overall

Status | Signed

Sam Williams-Dixon, Running Back

Sam Williams-Dixon – Tote Nation just got a bit deeper. Saying Sam is JUST a Running back isn’t doing him justice. The dude has the hands and ball skills of a Wide Receiver and the speed to match. This hometown hero doesn’t have to go too far to leave his mark. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/8Pe0eQzemH — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 203-pounds

From | Pickerington North | Pickerington, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 60 ATH and No. 775 overall

Status | Signed

Leroy Roker, Safety

Leroy Roker – The Fort Myers, FL native is ready to make his way north to Columbus. He is smooth, instinctive and is an eraser in the defensive backfield. The newest member of BIA, Welcome to THE Brotherhood Leroy.

#2THE4THE x @LeroyRoker10 pic.twitter.com/RyxYUThYiI — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds

From | Bishop Verot | Fort Myers, Florida

247Sports Composite | No. 102 S and No. 964 overall

Status | Signed

Morrow Evans, Longsnapper

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 225-pounds

From | Episcopal | Bellaire, Texas

247Sports Composite |

Status | Pending

