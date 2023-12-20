Advertisement

Ohio State football 2024 early signing day tracker

Phil Harrison
·9 min read

It’s time to make it all official for Ohio State football and its recruiting efforts for the 2024 class. Wednesday is the beginning of the early signing period and it has replaced the traditional national signing day in February as the time in which most players sign on the dotted line to make it official with good ‘ole State U.

We’re following along as each Buckeye recruit gets the fax machines humming (yes, those still exist) with signatures and the official pledge to wear the scarlet and gray on what we consider a bit of an unofficial college football holiday.

Stay with us as each recruit is announced as signing their national letter of intent with our early signing period tracker, updated in a real-time fashion as quickly as our little fingers can get it up there and published. All told, we expect 22 players to join the 2024 recruiting class today and will be there for any surprises good or bad.

Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 198-pounds
From | Chiminade-Madonnna Prep | Hollywood, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 1 WR and No. 1 overall

Status | Pending

Maylan Graham, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds
From | New Haven | New Haven, Indiana
247Sports Composite | No. 7 WR and No. 23 overall

Status | Pending

Eddrick Houston, Edge

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds
From | Buford | Buford, Georgia
247Sports Composite | No. 7 Edge and No. 33 overall

Status | Pending

Aaron Scott, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds
From | Springfield | Springfield, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 2 CB and No. 34 overall

Status | Signed

Air Noland, Quarterback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds
From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, Georgia
247Sports Composite | No. 4 QB and No. 36 overall

Status | Signed

Jeremiah McClellan, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 190-pounds
From | Christian Brothers College | Saint Louis, Missouri
247Sports Composite | No. 13 WR and No. 49 overall

Status | Pending

James Peoples, Running Back

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 190-pounds
From | Veterans Memorial | San Antonio, Texas
247Sports Composite | No. 7 RB and No. 95 overall

Status | Pending

Garrett Stover, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 195-pounds
From | Big Walnut | Sunbury, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 9 LB and No. 105 overall

Status | Signed

Bryce West, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 177-pounds
From | Glenville | Cleveland, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 4 CB and No. 58 overall

Status | Signed

Ian Moore, Offensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 295-pounds
From | New Palestine | New Palestine, Indiana
247Sports Composite | No. 6 IOL and No. 138 overall

Status | Signed

Payton Pierce, Linebacker

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 225-pounds
From | Lovejoy | Lucas, Texas
247Sports Composite | No. 16 LB and No. 205 overall

Status | Signed

Miles Lockhart, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 185-pounds
From | Basha | Chandler, Arizona
247Sports Composite | No. 30 CB and No. 386 overall

Status | Pending

 

Max LeBlanc, Tight End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 222-pounds
From | Baylor School | Chattanooga, Tennessee
247Sports Composite | No. 16 TE and No. 276 overall

Status | Signed

Gabe VanSickle, Offensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 283-pounds
From | Coopersville | Coopersville, Michigan
247Sports Composite | No. 23 IOL and No. 366 overall

Status | Signed

Damarion Witten, Tight End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 215-pounds
From | Glenville | Cleveland, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 28 TE and No. 452 overall

Status | Pending

Jaylen McClain, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 285-pounds
From | Seton Hall Prep | West Orange, New Jersey
247Sports Composite | No. 28 S and No. 273 overall

Status | Signed

 

Eric Mensah, Edge

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 290-pounds
From | Mountain View | Stafford, Virginia
247Sports Composite | No. 89 DL and No. 774 overall

Status | Signed

 

Devontae Armstrong, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 297-pounds
From | St. Edward | Lakewood, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 31 IOL and No. 459 overall

Status | Signed

Deontae Armstrong, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 280-pounds
From | St. Edward | Lakewood, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 33 OT and No. 425 overall

Status | Signed

Sam Williams-Dixon, Running Back

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 203-pounds
From | Pickerington North | Pickerington, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 60 ATH and No. 775 overall

Status | Signed

Leroy Roker, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds
From | Bishop Verot | Fort Myers, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 102 S and No. 964 overall

Status | Signed

Morrow Evans, Longsnapper

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 225-pounds
From | Episcopal | Bellaire, Texas
247Sports Composite |

Status | Pending

