Ohio State football 2024 early signing day tracker
It’s time to make it all official for Ohio State football and its recruiting efforts for the 2024 class. Wednesday is the beginning of the early signing period and it has replaced the traditional national signing day in February as the time in which most players sign on the dotted line to make it official with good ‘ole State U.
We’re following along as each Buckeye recruit gets the fax machines humming (yes, those still exist) with signatures and the official pledge to wear the scarlet and gray on what we consider a bit of an unofficial college football holiday.
Stay with us as each recruit is announced as signing their national letter of intent with our early signing period tracker, updated in a real-time fashion as quickly as our little fingers can get it up there and published. All told, we expect 22 players to join the 2024 recruiting class today and will be there for any surprises good or bad.
Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver
Jeremiah Smith is locked in with Ohio State. @Jermiah_Smith1 🌰 pic.twitter.com/BaONFJaNit
— Buckeyes Network (@BuckeyesNetwork) December 19, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 198-pounds
From | Chiminade-Madonnna Prep | Hollywood, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 1 WR and No. 1 overall
Status | Pending
Maylan Graham, Wide Receiver
I will be signing my NLI tomorrow at 2pm at New Haven High School in the Main Gym. All are welcomed! #GoBucks🌰 pic.twitter.com/zTMd7j2KdU
— Mylan Graham (@MylanGraham) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds
From | New Haven | New Haven, Indiana
247Sports Composite | No. 7 WR and No. 23 overall
Status | Pending
Eddrick Houston, Edge
2024 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟COUNTDOWN
At No. 14 is Ohio State commit Eddrick Houston (@HoustonEddrick0)
“Houston is comfortable playing anywhere and using his speed and violent hands to get in the backfield to cause issues” – @adamgorney
See the FULL list of updating five-stars… pic.twitter.com/1MvPxljWx7
— Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds
From | Buford | Buford, Georgia
247Sports Composite | No. 7 Edge and No. 33 overall
Status | Pending
Aaron Scott, Cornerback
Aaron Scott Jr. – The Best in America just got better because the best in Ohio stay in Ohio. This guy has a rare blend of length and athleticism that will have BIG 10 wide receivers in knots for the next few years. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Aaron.
#2THE4THE x… pic.twitter.com/pJ8TOborg4
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds
From | Springfield | Springfield, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 2 CB and No. 34 overall
Status | Signed
Air Noland, Quarterback
Air Noland – After amassing over 10k yards passing in his prep career and his city giving him his own day, Air Noland looks to descend upon Columbus and bring his aerial prowess north to continue in a long line of Buckeye passers who rewrote the record books. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/0Oqc3t0uZy
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 265-pounds
From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, Georgia
247Sports Composite | No. 4 QB and No. 36 overall
Status | Signed
Jeremiah McClellan, Wide Receiver
One of my favorite videos i’ve made so far @jay_mac2481 @GSV_STL pic.twitter.com/FoVCCqd2yr
— will_fiala (@3one4films) December 5, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 190-pounds
From | Christian Brothers College | Saint Louis, Missouri
247Sports Composite | No. 13 WR and No. 49 overall
Status | Pending
James Peoples, Running Back
🌰🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/BHLeMIwCiG
— James (@James_peoples17) December 19, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 190-pounds
From | Veterans Memorial | San Antonio, Texas
247Sports Composite | No. 7 RB and No. 95 overall
Status | Pending
Garrett Stover, Safety
Garrett Stover – The Scarlet and gray runs through this guy’s veins. With some very strong Buckeye ties, and coming off a dominant, do it all prep career, he is ready to carry on the mantle and write his own chapter. He doesn’t have to go far at all to create his legacy.… pic.twitter.com/F5g6Y928Ly
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 195-pounds
From | Big Walnut | Sunbury, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 9 LB and No. 105 overall
Status | Signed
Bryce West, Cornerback
Bryce West – The next elite Silver Bullet cornerback from Cleveland, OH. This Ginn Academy product has the championship pedigree and the skillset to etch his name in the Buckeye history books. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Bryce.
#2THE4THE x @bryvonny pic.twitter.com/D5fNjIoed2
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 177-pounds
From | Glenville | Cleveland, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 4 CB and No. 58 overall
Status | Signed
Ian Moore, Offensive Line
Ian Moore – Mr. Football of the State of Indiana is headed east to trade in one shade of red, to the one that really matters. He is going to move you whether you want to or not, and he will punish all of those who come near QB1, he is ready to go, we hope the rest of the BIG 10… pic.twitter.com/On9q5An7io
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 295-pounds
From | New Palestine | New Palestine, Indiana
247Sports Composite | No. 6 IOL and No. 138 overall
Status | Signed
Payton Pierce, Linebacker
Payton Pierce – A tackling machine who dominates, on the gridiron as well as on the mat. An import from the Lone Star state, he is programmed to see ball, and HIT ball. This Regulator is ready to rewrite the record books in CBUS. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Payton.… pic.twitter.com/D0YKTyDcyp
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 225-pounds
From | Lovejoy | Lucas, Texas
247Sports Composite | No. 16 LB and No. 205 overall
Status | Signed
Miles Lockhart, Cornerback
BREAKING: 4⭐️ CB Miles Lockhart from Chandler, AZ has committed to Ohio State! Welcome Miles! pic.twitter.com/Mtsh5M2ASb
— The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) July 6, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 185-pounds
From | Basha | Chandler, Arizona
247Sports Composite | No. 30 CB and No. 386 overall
Status | Pending
Max LeBlanc, Tight End
Maxence LeBlanc – He catches, he runs, he blocks. He does it all at the highest level. Hailing from Montreal, Canada by way of Chattanooga, TN this 3-tool athlete is on his way to CBUS to energize the Buckeyes Tight End room with his versatility and grit. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/a9kAYGoOG3
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 222-pounds
From | Baylor School | Chattanooga, Tennessee
247Sports Composite | No. 16 TE and No. 276 overall
Status | Signed
Gabe VanSickle, Offensive Line
Gabe VanSickle – The living embodiment of Intellectual brutality. The kid from that State up North is poised to wear the Scarlet and gray and leave his own mark on the Buckeye State. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Gabe.
#2THE4THE x @gabe_vansickle pic.twitter.com/OAt265vjQ7
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 283-pounds
From | Coopersville | Coopersville, Michigan
247Sports Composite | No. 23 IOL and No. 366 overall
Status | Signed
Damarion Witten, Tight End
GO BUCKS ❤️ https://t.co/McmxajvMrt
— Damarion Witten (@Dwitten007) December 3, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 215-pounds
From | Glenville | Cleveland, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 28 TE and No. 452 overall
Status | Pending
Jaylen McClain, Safety
Jaylen McClain – DBU’s newest enrollee is tough, smart, physical and fast. He is up next in a long and storied tradition of Silver Bullet defenders from the Garden State. Ready to make an impact early and often, here comes the Pride of Rahway, NJ. Welcome to THE Brotherhood… pic.twitter.com/kMHnHR5wn4
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 285-pounds
From | Seton Hall Prep | West Orange, New Jersey
247Sports Composite | No. 28 S and No. 273 overall
Status | Signed
Eric Mensah, Edge
Eric Mensah – Have you ever heard of the story of the immovable object and the unstoppable force? Well, on any given play this guy is one or both. Hailing from the Commonwealth of Virginia there isn’t any loved lost between him and offensive lineman. Welcome to THE Brotherhood… pic.twitter.com/JlTDIj73p8
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 290-pounds
From | Mountain View | Stafford, Virginia
247Sports Composite | No. 89 DL and No. 774 overall
Status | Signed
Devontae Armstrong, Offensive Tackle
Devontae Armstrong – An Ohio State Champion 3 times over, a Buckeye born and bred. This Lakewood, OH native is a road grader who not only can clear a path his backs but will do everything necessary to keep QB1 upright. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Devontae.
#2THE4THE x… pic.twitter.com/HclKxdDjWG
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 297-pounds
From | St. Edward | Lakewood, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 31 IOL and No. 459 overall
Status | Signed
Deontae Armstrong, Offensive Tackle
Deontae Armstrong – Tough, physical, smart not to mention championship pedigree. A Buckeye through and through. He has his hard hat and his lunch pail ready to work in the Scarlet & Gray. Welcome to THE Brotherhood Deontae.
#2THE4THE x @DeonArmstrong30 pic.twitter.com/118lA0Lg5b
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 280-pounds
From | St. Edward | Lakewood, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 33 OT and No. 425 overall
Status | Signed
Sam Williams-Dixon, Running Back
Sam Williams-Dixon – Tote Nation just got a bit deeper. Saying Sam is JUST a Running back isn’t doing him justice. The dude has the hands and ball skills of a Wide Receiver and the speed to match. This hometown hero doesn’t have to go too far to leave his mark. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/8Pe0eQzemH
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 203-pounds
From | Pickerington North | Pickerington, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 60 ATH and No. 775 overall
Status | Signed
Leroy Roker, Safety
Leroy Roker – The Fort Myers, FL native is ready to make his way north to Columbus. He is smooth, instinctive and is an eraser in the defensive backfield. The newest member of BIA, Welcome to THE Brotherhood Leroy.
#2THE4THE x @LeroyRoker10 pic.twitter.com/RyxYUThYiI
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds
From | Bishop Verot | Fort Myers, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 102 S and No. 964 overall
Status | Signed
Morrow Evans, Longsnapper
Home 🏠!!! 100% Committed to THE Ohio State University! Go Buckeyes!!!@theGunnerDaniel @ParkerFleming_ @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime pic.twitter.com/1L31oQsIJL
— Morrow Evans (@evans_morrow) August 12, 2023
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 225-pounds
From | Episcopal | Bellaire, Texas
247Sports Composite |
Status | Pending
