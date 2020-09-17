Ohio State DB Shaun Wade becomes second star Buckeye to opt back into 2020 season

Ohio State has gotten two big players to opt back into the rescheduled 2020 season in two days.

Defensive back Shaun Wade said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Thursday evening that he would be coming back to play his senior year at Ohio State. Wade’s decision comes a day after offensive lineman Wyatt Davis said he would be changing his mind and hoped to return to the Buckeyes.

“We both came back for a reason and that’s to get that natty,” Wade said on SportsCenter.

Ohio State’s 2020 season was looking like it would be played in 2021 until the Big Ten announced on Wednesday that it would start the football season on Oct. 24. Wade had opted out just three days ago and two days ahead of the Big Ten’s decision.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, but I know it's the right decision for me,” Wade said on Sept. 14. “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding our season I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and officially declare for the 2021 NFL draft. I am forever grateful to Buckeye Nation and looking forward to the next chapter.”

But that next chapter is still in Columbus as an Ohio State player thanks to the Big Ten’s reversal. The conference said in August that it was postponing football and all other fall sports to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wade’s father was a vocal opponent of the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the season to 2021 and even led a protest outside the conference’s headquarters.

Wade was ejected against Clemson

Wade was ejected against Clemson

Ohio State’s 2019 season ended with a College Football Playoff loss to Clemson. Wade said Thursday that the game left a “sour taste” in his mouth. He was ejected in that game for targeting.

“I can’t go out like that,” Wade said.

Wade, a five-star recruit in the class of 2017 and a 2020 preseason All-American, had 26 tackles and an interception in 2019. He’s set to be one of four returning starters on Ohio State’s defense. Despite the talent losses to the NFL, Ohio State was the No. 2 team in the preseason AP poll and a widespread pick to win the Big Ten again and head to the College Football Playoff for a second-straight season under coach Ryan Day.

