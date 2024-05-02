Ohio State basketball re-offers 4-star 2025 Kentucky power forward

It has been an offseason of roster management for new Ohio State basketball head coach Jake Diebler.

While he showed enough on the court for the Buckeye athletic department to take off the interim tag and make him the full-time coach, its been a quick turnaround from the season ending to the transfer window and recruiting.

We have seen plenty of player movement, with a few starters and backups leaving, while welcoming in some high-level transfers. As for recruiting, so far so good, as Diebler has already gotten a verbal from the top 2026 Ohioan, point guard Marcus Johnson.

The work is not done, especially in the 2025 class that doesn’t currently have any commitments. The Buckeyes re-offered Kentucky power forward, EJ Walker, on Wednesday, confirming their interest despite the coaching change.

At 6-foot, 8-inches and 230-pounds, Walker is one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 142 overall prospect and 28th at his position. Hopefully, this gesture gives the Buckeyes some momentum in his recruitment.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire