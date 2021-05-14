Ohio State 2021-2022 Big Ten opponent breakdown announced

Phil Harrison
·1 min read

The Big Ten unveiled the conference men’s basketball opponent breakdowns for all of its member institutions on Thursday for the 2021-2022 season.

It will be a 20-game conference slate again to determine the regular-season champion. The Big Ten went to a 20-game schedule in 2018 and has held to it ever since.

According to the release, Ohio State will play Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, and Wisconsin both in Columbus and on the road (home-and-home). The Buckeyes travel only to Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers, while Iowa, Michigan State, and Northwestern will play Ohio State in Columbus only.

OSU will be going for its 21st Big Ten championship when the season begins. It’s first came in 1925, and its last was during the 2012 campaign.

Ohio State’s Big Ten Championships by Length of Conference Season
12-game (1925, 1933, 1939. 1944, 1946, 1950)
14-game (1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1968, 1971)
16-game (2006, 2007)
18 game (1991, 1992, 2010, 2011, 2012)

