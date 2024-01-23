Ohio Mr. Football finalist commits to Ohio State as preferred walk-on

Ohio State football is winning the offseason and although it is extremely fun to track all of the transfers coming in from the SEC and the heavy-hitting five-star recruits from the states of Florida and Georgia, it is also fun to see local kids get an opportunity to shine.

This is college football and despite the emergence of the transfer portal and bags of name, image and likeness money, the heart and soul of the sport is local kids getting an opportunity to play for their favorite school. Preferred walk-ons don’t get much press, but they play a vital role in every football program and provide some of the most inspiring stories.

Ohio State has had a ton of success transforming walk-ons into contributors, most recently Xavier Johnson who eventually earned a scholarship. Zach Boren, Nate Ebner, and Antonio Smith are other examples of former walk-ons who developed into contributors and the most famous example is the amazing story of the late, great, Biletnikoff winner Terry Glenn.

The Buckeyes may have snagged another special walk-on in West Muskingum’s Rashid Sesay, who set numerous area records including 42 touchdowns on the season, earning him recognition as an Ohio Mr. Football finalist.

Chances are slim Sesay turns into Xavier Johnson or Terry Glenn, but the local kid will get a shot. Sesay primarily played running back in high school, but walk-ons often change positions and some rumors are floating around that he could play defensive back at Ohio State. Time will tell and we wish Rashid Sesay good luck!

BREAKING: 2024 ATH Rashid Sesay has committed to Ohio State he has announced. The 5’11” 190 lb athlete from West Muskingham High School was a finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Football award. Welcome to Buckeye Nation @RashidSesay6 🌰. pic.twitter.com/DWrsxUJSkP — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) January 22, 2024

