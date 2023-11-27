Officials miss late hit on Justin Herbert, Chargers settle for field goal

A promising drive for the Chargers was derailed by a missed call on what should have been a personal foul on the Ravens — followed by the Chargers committing a personal foul of their own.

When Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambled for a short gain, he was drilled after he stepped out of bounds, in what clearly should have been a late hit penalty against the Ravens that would have given the Chargers first-and-goal.

The officials missed it, but then when Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer came in and retaliated for the hit on Herbert, Salyer was flagged for unnecessary roughness, moving the Chargers back 15 yards.

After all that, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley appeared to be unsure what down it was, and the Chargers ended up throwing a third-and-19 incompletion and settling for a field goal.

The Chargers lead 3-0, but they have to be disappointed that a good opening drive ended without a touchdown — and without a flag on the late hit on their quarterback.