It’s official! Nevada referees to get a pay raise

Good news for game officials in Nevada on Monday as they have a new contract – and a pay raise – starting with high school games this fall.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) has agreed to a new deal for game officials for this fall, with all officiants set to receive a pay raise. Reporting from the Reno Gazette Journal says that football officials will see the biggest pay raise, although all referees will see some level of an increase.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, officials will now be paid “$85 for varsity and $65 for JV games. Football officials will receive $95/75.” This pay increase “brings officials pay in line with the average of what most states pay around the country.

The agreement is pending the NIAA’s approval at their June board meeting.

Compensation for those involved in high school sports has been a hot-button issue in recent months. In Florida for instance, Governor Ron DeSantis got behind legislation to raise the salaries for high school coaches.

