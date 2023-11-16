Offensive Keys to the Game in road test at Clemson

The toughest part of UNC’s football schedule now awaits it.

After playing six of their last seven contests in Kenan Stadium, the Tar Heels now hit the road for their final two contests of the regular season.

First up – Death Valley. Not the stadium that claims itself as Death Valley down in Baton Rouge, but the actual Death Valley that is Clemson Memorial Stadium in South Carolina’s Upstate region.

The Tigers are nowhere near the same dominant program that made six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-2020, but they are still a good team, particularly at home. Clemson is coming off a 42-21 thumping of Georgia Tech last weekend, in which its defense held Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King to one passing yard in the first half.

UNC counters Clemson’s strong defense with an electric, high-octane offense that ranks third among FBS school in yards per game (520.6). The main keys behind Carolina’s offense are star quarterback Drake Maye (fourth in the nation with 3,145 passing yards) and star running back Omarion Hampton (second in nation with 1,236 rushing yards).

The Tar Heels have scored 40 points in seven of their 10 games, with a few coming against strong defenses like Minnesota and Miami. In their 47-45 overtime win against Duke last weekend, UNC scored 28 points in the second half and overtime.

Strong defenses haven’t slowed Carolina down in the past. Will Clemson’s get the job done this weekend?

Drake Maye has to keep up his torrid pace

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

If the Tar Heels want any chance in Death Valley, Drake Maye has to have a big game.

Just look at what Clemson’s defense did to Georgia Tech QB Haynes King last weekend, intercepting him FOUR times and limiting him to 129 passing yards.

Maye has been playing much better than King this year, sitting Top 5 nationally in passing yards. Maye has thrown for 300 yards in half of UNC’s games, including two 400-yard outputs, plus he’s thrown at least one touchdown in eight consecutive games.

Carolina is the underdog on Saturday, but clearly has the better offense this year.

Move the ball consistently throughout

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After Georgia Tech scored on its opening drive against Clemson, it appeared the Tigers might be in for yet another, disappointing loss.

Clemson’s defense then held the Yellow Jackets without a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Carolina’s offense also has a bad habit of disappearing at the most inopportune times, particularly in the second half of games. UNC scored 28 points in the first half against Georgia Tech, then just 14 in the second.

The Tar Heels put together a fairly consistent offensive performance against Duke, but only scored nine points in the middle two quarters.

Against a stout defense like that of Clemson’s, headlined by junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., UNC can’t afford any slip-ups.

If all else fails...rely on Noah Burnette

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Noah Burnette (98) kicks a field goal in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina starting kicker Noah Burnette is having quite the week.

He converted all six field goal and three extra points attempts in UNC’s overtime winner over Duke, including the game-tying, 43-yarder as regulation expired.

In the process of making those nine kicks, Burnette set a Carolina single-game scoring record for a kicker with 21 points.

It’s a breath of fresh air to have a reliable kicker like Burnette, but it’s also equally relieving when you have an offense that consistently scores touchdowns, which UNC does.

Continue distributing the football to multiple receivers

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) catches the ball as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Al Blades Jr. (7) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It seemed like every offensive starter for UNC, led by star wide receiver Devontez Walker, caught a pass against Duke.

Walker led all players with 162 receiving yards, while Hampton did the same with eight catches.

Tight end Bryson Nesbit (seven), Walker (eight), J.J. Jones and Nate McCollum (two each) all caught multiple passes, while Tychaun Chapman and John Copehaver each caught one.

Having the ability to spread a football around, like Maye, will always keep a defense guessing. Carolina can really put Clemson in a pickle if Maye does the same this coming Saturday.

Feed Omarion Hampton the rock...and don't stop

Nov 12, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Part of the reason Carolina got burned in its loss to UVA – it simply stopped running the football.

The Cavaliers rushed 54 times for 228 yards, while UNC picked up 143 on just 28 carries.

Carolina lost to Georgia Tech the following week, but at least carried the ball 47 times.

UNC’s starting running back, Omarion Hampton, is second in the entire FBS with 1,236 rushing yards. He has five-consecutive 100-yard outings, including a 169-yard, 1-touchdown performance on a season-high 31 carries against Duke.

