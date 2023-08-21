Observations from Week 2 of the NFL preseason

Scary moments and stellar performances

The NFL has a problem. Over the weekend, multiple players were stretchered off the field in a scene that has become too familiar. New England Patriot Isaiah Bolden’s injury was so frightening the game with the Green Bay Packers ended early. Sure, the NFL is a juggernaut. But these injuries could be the thing that derails it.

With that in mind, here are my observations form Week 2…

Bolden and a bold decision

Isaiah Bolden was injured and things looked precarious. Kudos to Bill Belichick and Matt LaFleur for recognizing there was no reason to continue with the game. The NFL loves to call it a preseason, not an exhibition game, but that is exactly what it is: an exhibition game. Maybe the collaborative practices are enough and cut out the meaningless preseason contests. That doesn’t mean expanding the schedule. It means protect the players.

Tampa Bay’s John Wolford and the the Eagles’ Tyrie Cleveland and Moro Ojomo were also carted off with injuries.

The Raiders are starting to look like they have some depth at QB. Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter. Brian Hoyer could be a dependable backup as he has been in his career. And surprising rookie Aidan O’Connell continues to impress. In a win over the Rams, the former Purdue QB was 11-of-18 for 163 yards and two touchdowns; overall, he is 26-of-36 for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

DTR, Mond and the Browns

It would be far too much to dream that Dorian Thompson-Robinson bumps Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. However, first, he has to win the No. 2 QB job over Kellen Mond. Neither was strong in a tie with the Eagles. Thompson-Robinson was 13-for-25 in the first half, and Mond was 12-for-24 for 126 yards and a TD after halftime. “I thought they both played really well,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, skillfully refusing to show his hand.

Giants pass Panthers

It is the preseason, so we can’t take too much from any game. However, in addition to having a challenge protecting Bryce Young, the Panthers struggled in the secondary in a loss to the Giants. No matter the scenario, it’s not good when a team goes 26-of-33 for 230 yards and scores against you. How could Tommy DeVito go 9-of-11 against Carolina? Frank Reich has to be asking exactly that.

Jags wreck Lions' game plan

Dan Campbell wanted to see Teddy Bridgewater a bit in the loss to the Jaguars. However, Detroit’s offense struggled early, so the veteran had to stay in the game. “I wanted to see if we could get him in a rhythm,” the Lions’ coach said after the 25-7 loss. The rhythm was not a problem for Jacksonville. C.J. Beathard and Nathan Rourke went a combined 22-of-32 for 254 yards and a TD.

Don’t look now, but the Steelers’ offense is becoming a threat all over the field. After a season that saw one TD on offense of longer than 25 yards, Pittsburgh has 4 in a pair of preseason wins. In Week 2, the big-play guys were Jaylen Warren (62-yard run) and Kenny Pickett/Pat Freiermuth (25-yard TD pass). If the offense steps up, the Steelers could be a menace since they already have a strong defense.

Caleb Williams watch in Arizona

The Cardinals are the preseason Tankathon choice for the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They did nothing to dissuade that in a 38-10 loss to the Chiefs. This was a mugging. KC averaged 5 yards per carry and had 2 rushing touchdowns. Four Chiefs quarterbacks combined to go 31-of-38 for 393 passing yards and 3 TDs. What did Jonathan Gannon get himself into in the desert?

What a rush for the Titans

Malik Willis rushed for more yards (91) than he passed (85), but Titans fans shouldn’t be concerned … for now. Tennessee ran all over Minnesota. The Titans had 281 rushing yards on 40 carries. Oh, Derrick Henry didn’t play.

Small-college QB thriving for Bears

One player to watch—who few had eyes on at the draft or afterward—is Chicago Bears UDFA Tyson Bagent. The Harlon Hill winner from Shepherd is giving PJ Walker a run for the backup spot behind Justin Fields. Pagent completed 9-of-10 passes for 76 yards and led a long TD drive.

