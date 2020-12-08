Observations from 49ers 34-24 loss to Bills

The 49ers fell flat in Monday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. They got out to a fast start with a goal-line stand and an early score, but they were never able to get all the way on track in a 34-24 loss to the Bills.

Here is our running notebook from throughout the contest:

First quarter

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

- Bad start. The entire defensive line jumps offsides on the first snap of the game. Javon Kinlaw was whistled for the infraction, but he wasn't the lone offender. Jimmie Ward nearly intercepted Josh Allen's throw on the free play. - Cole Beasley rips off a 31-yard catch for the Bills' first big play of the game. He beat Tarvarius Moore. - Buffalo's first try on first-and-goal from the 10 on their opening series resulted in a throwaway by Allen. The pass rush was nonexistent, but the coverage was sensational. - Bills RB Zack Moss appeared to fumble on second-and-goal with San Francisco recovering, but he was pretty clearly down. Replay review awarded the Bills the ball back. - A screen to Diggs on third-and-goal got the Bills to the 1. They went for it, ran play action and Allen sailed the throw out the back of the end zone. That's great work from San Francisco's defense to get an early stop. - Third-and-7 from their own 5 and Nick Mullens airs one out for Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco benefitted from a tough pass interference call on the incompletion. - Raheem Mostert has 22 yards on three carries, including a big 16-yard dash up the middle. - Whew. Mullens threw a strike to Jordan Reed while he was getting hit. Reed took a big shot. That was nice on the pitch and catch. - Another good throw from Mullens under duress. This time he finds Aiyuk who makes a sweet juggling, diving catch. - It looked like Kyle Juszczyk got in on a third-and-goal carry from the 1, but he was ruled down just short of the goal line. Kyle Shanahan challenged the call, but lost the challenge. - A fourth-and-short shotgun run. Wilson gets stuffed. Brutal play calling from Shanahan. Four runs, no score. - Wow. Now a Bills fumble on their first snap from the 49ers' 1 and Fred Warner recovers it. What a turn in this one. - First-and-goal, a shotgun run for no yards. Second-and-goal inside run. Nothing. - There it is. Aiyuk hauls in a throw from Mullens for a score. San Francisco went play action and Tremaine Edmunds bit hard which allowed Aiyuk to get open behind him. 49ers 7, Bills 0 - Moore has no answer for Cole Beasley, who's up to 69 yards on three catches after a 35-yard catch to end the first quarter. END OF QUARTER: 49ers 7, Bills 0

Second quarter

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

- Kevin Givens came up with a nice stop for a loss to open the second quarter. He's had a couple good games. - Touchdown Bills. Beasley again. The 49ers just having nothing for him. That's where they miss K'Waun Williams and Jamar Taylor. Richard Sherman was late in coverage. 49ers 7, Bills 7 - DJ Jones is questionable to return with an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter. - Deebo Samuel's first touch comes about 3 minutes into the second quarter. - Mullens has been pretty bad so far. On a third-and-5 he threw late and behind Reed for an incompletion off his hands that was nearly picked. He's been inaccurate even on his completions. - Javon Kinlaw got pressure on Allen by whipping out a spin move at the line. That was nice from the rookie. - Fred Warner's third interception of the year is negated by an illegal contact call on Richard Sherman. Brutal for San Francisco. They can't get anything to go their way. Stefon Diggs was going to blow past Sherman if Sherman didn't hit him after 5 yards. - Third-and-1 inside the 49ers' 10 and Kerry Hyder Jr. flies in to blow up the QB sneak. It didn't matter. A Devin Singletary run on fourth-and-1 picked up the yard. Touchdown Bills to something named Dawson Knox on the next snap. This could get ugly if the 49ers offense doesn't figure it out. Bills 14, 49ers 7 - Nice run by Wilson for 12 yards. He got walloped by Laken Tomlinson, bounced backward, and turned the corner for 12 yards. - Another incompletion that was nearly intercepted. San Francisco's offense has nothing for a good Bills defense. - Beasley another huge reception for 20 yards on the sideline. Allen extended the play. Ward got beat in coverage. The 49ers are the worse team on both sides of the ball so far. - A 37-yard field goal by the Bills ends a dismal first half for the 49ers. END OF FIRST HALF: Bills 17, 49ers 7

Third quarter

Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

- Another bad start to a quarter. Mullens nearly throws an interception again. - There's a good throw from Mullens to Dwelley on the sideline and a nice run for 19 by Wilson. San Francisco's putting together a much-needed long drive to open the second half. Buffalo's defense had an easy go in the first half hour. - Tevin Coleman's first carry goes backward 9 yards. Raheem Mostert has not gotten a ton of looks tonight. - Mullens' third-and-12 throw to the far sideline was a sad, wobbly duck over Reed's head. Robbie Gould drills a 45-yard field goal to pull the 49ers within a field goal. Three points is nice there, but the way the drive started like they'd get int he end zone. Bills 17, 49ers 10 - This is so easy for the Bills' offense. The 49ers' defensive line is doing nothing and Allen is dicing up San Francisco's secondary. - A holding call! The Bills have gotten away with holding three or four times. This time Cole Beasley slammed Dontae Johnson to the ground as Johnson flew up to make a stop in the run game. - Javon Kinlaw singlehandedly created a pressure by blowing up the right guard. That was nice from the rookie to help force an incompletion after the holding call. - And Kentavius Street makes the worst play of the night. The Bills would've had a third-and-18, but Street hit Allen well after he threw it. Brutal, brutal play by the defensive lineman to bail out Buffalo. That might wind up being the ball game. - That's the game. Allen finds Isaiah McKenzie for the easiest touchdown he'll ever throw on a second-and-9 from the 23. San Francisco has nothing for Buffalo on either side of the ball. Bills 24, 49ers 10 - Another terrible throw that should've been intercepted. This is as bad as Mullens has ever been. - There's an interception. This one off the hands of Aiyuk and into the arms of Micah Hyde. The Bills have it at the 49ers' 5 to start. There should've been an illegal contact call. Aiyuk got held up at the top of his route. - A holding and a false start puts the Bills in a third-and-goal at the 18. Nice job by San Francisco's defense to get a stop while Buffalo runs a draw on third down. Tyler Bass hits a 28-yard field goal to put the Bills up three scores with 3:12 left in the third. Bills 27, 49ers 10 - Deebo Samuel's first two catches come inside of two minutes left in the third quarter. Buffalo has done a great job on him. - There's a nice throw by Mullens. He finds Aiyuk deep down the left side for 49 yards. Aiyuk did a nice job to get turned around and make the catch. - Touchdown, 49ers one play later get a throw to Juszczyk out of the backfield. He plowed through a tackler to reach out and get the score. Five plays, 75 yards and 2:43 off the clock. That's a good drive by San Francisco and Mullens. END OF QUARTER: Bills 27, 49ers 17

Fourth quarter

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

- Dion Jordan came up with a sack to open the fourth quarter. Allen immediately found Diggs for 10 yards to make it a third-and-short after being in a second-and-15. Man. - It's been a tough night for Jason Verrett. - Embarrassing night for the 49ers defense gets worth when Bills rookie Gabriel Davis got open with nobody near him. Allen found him for the second-easiest touchdown he'll ever throw. This one is done. Bills 34, 49ers 17 - Too little too late for the 49ers. A couple throws to Samuel and a toss to Mostert have them in the red zone with eight minutes to go. - Perfect. Kendrick Bourne looked to score, but he was ruled short. Then Mullens tried a sneak on third-and-goal, but false started. Then he threw an interception in the end zone. What a perfect sequence to finish a game that's going to spell the end of the 49ers' season. - Kerry Hyder just missed a sack. Dontae Johnson had a PBU to force the Bills' first punt with 3:44 left in the game. Wow. - There's a nice throw from Mullens to Jordan Reed for a late touchdown. Good catch from Reed makes it 10-point game. The onside kick was unsuccessful. FINAL SCORE: Bills 34, 49ers 24