Oakland guard Jack Gohlke discusses his draft workout with the Pacers

- Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis on potentially returning for Game 1 of the NBA FinalsKristaps Porzingis said the plan is for him to be in the Celtics lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but added that nothing is final two days out. He also spoke of his excitement to be in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.2:08Now PlayingPaused
- Jared McCain's scoring prowess could take pressure off Embiid & MaxeyA scouting report on NBA draft prospect Jared McCain, who was the first Duke freshman since Zion Williamson to have multiple 30-point games in the NCAA tournament.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/sixers-videos/jared-mccains-scoring-prowess-could-take-pressure-off-embiid-maxey/587445/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jared McCain's scoring prowess could take pressure off Embiid & Maxey</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:05Now PlayingPaused
- HIGHLIGHT: Pritchard hits the half-court buzzer-beater vs. MavsOnce again Payton Pritchard comes up clutch to end a quarter. This time sinking the half-court three-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/highlight-pritchard-hits-the-half-court-buzzer-beater-vs-mavs/619927/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHT: Pritchard hits the half-court buzzer-beater vs. Mavs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:36Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 NBA Draft profile: Stephon CastleAfter shining during UConn's NCAA title run, Stephon Castle is ready to make a splash in the NBA.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/nba-draft-profile-stephon-castle/567971/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 NBA Draft profile: Stephon Castle</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals with 107-89 blowout winCeltics take down the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown was getting it done on both ends. He finished with 22 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Kristaps Porzingis was the difference, though, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes and also having 3 blocks.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/highlights-celtics-take-game-1-of-nba-finals-with-107-89-blowout-win/619388/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals with 107-89 blowout win</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:55Now PlayingPaused
Oakland guard Jack Gohlke discusses his draft workout with the Pacers
Oakland guard Jack Gohlke hit 137 3-pointers in his lone season with the Grizzlies and shocked Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament with 32 points.