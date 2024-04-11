Advertisement

O.J. Simpson dies at 76, leaving a complicated legacy | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Jori Epstein · Charles Robinson
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL writer Jori Epstein and senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to discuss the complicated and controversial legacy of O.J. Simpson. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.