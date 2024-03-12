Nyheim Hines to sign with Browns

Running back Nyheim Hines is on his way to Cleveland.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns are set to sign Hines. It will be a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million.

Hines was released by the Bills earlier this month. He missed the entire 2023 season after injuring his leg in a Jet Ski crash during the offseason.

Before the injury, Hines was the kickoff returner for the Bills and he averaged nearly 30 yards a return in 2022. His biggest highlights came in Week 18 when he returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in a win over the Commanders.

Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, and John Kelly are also on the Cleveland roster at running back.