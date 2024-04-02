Nyheim Hines continues his rehab from jet ski accident last summer

Nyheim Hines signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason.

The running back has not played a game since Jan. 22, 2023, in a playoff game for the Bills in a loss to the Bengals. He missed last season after tearing an ACL in a jet skiing accident last summer.

Hines spent last season on injured reserve.

"I could do better not putting myself in that situation," Hines told Up & Adams on Monday. "It was a freak accident, but I've learned my lessons from that mistake. I won't put myself in the situation to even miss the season off the field.

"Based off that, I could say whatever I want to about the Bills, but really it's on me. I shouldn't have put myself in that situation."

Hines said he has made progress and is on schedule in his rehab.

"I'm feeling a lot better than I did even a month ago. There's been progress," Hines said.

Hines has elite return ability, with two punt returns for touchdowns and four kickoffs for touchdowns. He has averaged 11.4 yards on 89 punt returns and 25.5 yards on 32 kickoff returns in his career.

With the new kickoff rules, Hines said he wants to "make sure I make a big splash in the return game." But he also wants to contribute as a running back, providing depth behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, with Chubb still working his way back from a serious knee injury of his own.

"I've been hearing the whole return-specialist thing. I'm not that," Hines said. "I believe I play offense, but returning is something I love to do as well. But I like to do both."