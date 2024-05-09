Number one-seeded Gorillas set to host NCAA Central Regional first-round opponent Southern Arkansas

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State softball team is having a historic season as they are 51-6 on the year with the most wins in program history. Also, this year was their first MIAA title since 1994, when the Gorillas were crowned Co-MIAA regular season champions.

The Gorillas look to keep their historic season going as they gear up for the Central Regional Tournament. Which they’re hosting as they earned the number one seed.

Pitt State believes their energy will make up for the lack of post-season experience.

And, having already faced some of their upcoming opponents in the preseason, the team says it could be a key positive.

Pitcher Kiana Pogroszewski, center outfielder Heather Arnett, and head coach Jenny Fuller spoke about how important those preseason games were.

Pogroszewski said, “The fact that we took those games serious it obviously paid off. Now that we get to host, but also knowing that we can beat these teams, we’ve been there, we’ve done that. We’re not taking anybody lightly and we have to show up and play. But just knowing that we’re capable of it takes a little bit of the pressure off.”

Arnett says, “I mean, it helps that we have seen them, you know, even though they’re not. MIAA team’s on our side. These teams are going to be good. But I think we should have all the confidence going into this regional knowing that we have taken it to these teams and that if we play our game and do what we do, we can beat them.”

Coach Jenny Fuller said, “I think that that gives us confidence that we can beat really good teams and we just have to work hard, execute our game plan and know that those teams like we’ve gotten better in some of those teams. So we just have to dialed in this week, work hard and then just go out and play and have fun and enjoy the moment.”

Pitt State will take on the number eight seed Southern Arkansas on Thursday, May 9th at 2 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.