The Nuggets sold out every home game this season

DENVER (KDVR) — Reigning NBA champions the Denver Nuggets sold out every home game during the 2023-24 regular season, according to the NBA on Monday.

The Nuggets were one of only 12 NBA teams to achieve this feat. The other sell-out teams included the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, as well as the Miami Heat, who Denver defeated in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Nuggets ticket prices for playoff games at Ball Arena

The NBA had an average game attendance of 18,322, the highest in history. However, Ball Arena has a basketball capacity of 19,520, meaning the Nuggets likely exceeded that record-breaking figure during all of their home games.

In total, a record-breaking 22,538,518 people attended NBA games this season, and 873 games — or 71% of all games — were sold out. In total, NBA arenas were filled to an all-time-high 98% capacity, according to the NBA.

The Nuggets finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, only behind No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their overall record was 57-25, which tied with 2012-13 for the most regular-season wins in franchise history.

The team went 33-8 at home, tied with the Thunder for the second-most home wins behind the Boston Celtics during the season.

Download the FOX31 App: Breaking news alerts & Pinpoint Weather

The Nuggets will face off against either the Los Angeles Lakers or the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at Ball Arena.

It will be the Nuggets’ first post-season game since the team’s 94-89 win against the Miami Heat in the last 2023 NBA championship game on June 12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.