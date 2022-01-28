Nuggets cut DeMarcus Cousins to re-sign him

Katy Winge: Some Nuggets news today: Denver has cut DeMarcus Cousins, only to re-sign him to a new 10-day contract today to fill the open roster spot for the Nuggets. Since the Nuggets have enough players cleared of health and safety protocol, that exemption is no longer available.

Katy Winge @katywinge

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Boogie getting tossed – think I’m gonna get Bingo tonight. pic.twitter.com/AmOxj5rXr6 – 9:59 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

DeMarcus Cousins ejected in Brooklyn after his second technical foul. He’s picked up three technicals in three games with Denver. – 9:58 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

3 techs on Boogie in 3 games with the Nuggets. It has NOT been a good first week for Boogie. – 9:58 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

DeMarcus Cousins has been ejected. Spiked the ball to pick up his second T. – 9:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

DeMarcus Cousins just got ejected. – 9:57 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

For all intents and purposes, the bench has done its job. The Boogie + starters lineup wasn’t great, but the bench lineup was good. – 8:52 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Game-high 11 first-half points for DeMarcus Cousins. Shot 4-10 from the field, 2-3 from distance, hauled in 5 rebounds (3 offensive). It wasn’t pretty but Denver will gladly take it. It’s offense, from the bench. – 8:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Boogie Cousins is up to 10 points and 4 rebounds in 8 minutes off the bench. – 8:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

DeMarcus Cousins now up to a *game-high* 10 points. – 8:45 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I remember when Boogie used to dunk everything, man, now he’s missing layups at the rim – 8:34 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Oh snap, I forgot Boogie signed a deal with Denver. – 8:32 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Worried about Boogie. – 8:31 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Boogie checks in for Nikola Jokic at the 5:22 mark, far earlier than usual. Jokic has two fouls. – 8:27 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Davon Reed’s one turnover against the Pistons broke his streak of nine-straight games and 142 minutes played without a turnover. He has just five turnovers in 319 minutes this season, which is less than the seven DeMarcus Cousins has in two games. Mr. Dependable. – 6:18 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Dallas sports fans are all too familiar w/ THJ’s injury. Former Mavs Roddy B & Dominique Jones sustained 5th metatarsal fractures during the 2010-11 season. Cowboys players to sustain the injury include Dez Bryant & DeMarcus Lawrence, who missed 11 games earlier this year. – 11:58 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

What a finish by Cade. Got his shoulder right into Boogie. He’s three points shy of a new career-high – 9:10 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

DeMarcus Cousins just committed his fifth turnover in eight minutes. – 9:02 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

After Boogie’s putback layup forced a Pistons TO, entire bench stood up and flexed. And as Boogie walked to the bench, Jokic grabbed Boogie to show him something he saw with the defense. – 7:46 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Boogie got away with a blatant hook there on Lyles – 7:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone calls TO 25 seconds into the second quarter after Frank Jackson scores on a layup.

Lineup was Bones/Facu/Bryn/DeMarcus/ Zeke. – 7:39 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins scored a career-high 56 points in a loss to the Hornets.

Cousins, who scored 48 points the previous game, is the only player in franchise history to score at least 45 points in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/HrSdUhYS99 – 3:01 PM

Harrison Wind: DeMarcus Cousins will be eligible to play in the Nuggets’ next six games on his 10-day deal: vs. Memphis, vs. Detroit, at Detroit, at Brooklyn, at New Orleans, at Milwaukee. I’d expect Michael Malone to utilize him, beginning tonight against the Grizzlies. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / January 21, 2022

Michael Singer: #Nuggets make it official: DeMarcus Cousins is signed to a 10-day deal. -via Twitter @msinger / January 21, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins will sign a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets today, sources tell ESPN. Denver has six games in the stretch, beginning vs. Memphis and Detroit on Friday and Sunday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 21, 2022