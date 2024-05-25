'Nowhere else on planet I'd want to play' - Hart

“I feel a meteor is going to hit my house in the coming weeks because everything has just been unbelievable."

Joe Hart has had a whirlwind final few months of his career.

It started with the announcement of his end-of-season retirement in February, continued with his self-proclaimed "maniac" moment in the Scottish Cup semi-final, and ended with a league and cup Double.

At Hampden on Saturday, the former England goalkeeper lifted a seventh trophy in Scotland, in addition to his seven south of the border, to bow out where he's spent the majority of his career. The top.

Since his decision to retire, the 37-year-old has put in some of his best Celtic performances but has remained steadfast that "this is the right time".

The ear-to-ear grin as he savoured every second in the sun after Celtic's 1-0 win over Rangers would suggest he's at peace with his decision.

And after playing a pivotal part in the club's 13th league and cup Double, who wouldn't be?

'I'm lucky to have piggy-backed on success'

Anyone unfamiliar with Hart might be forgiven for thinking he was retiring with his boyhood club, given the emotional scenes of the past few weeks.

Whether it be at the national stadium on Saturday, or Celtic Park last week, supporters repeatedly belted out his chant of 'Super Joe'.

Hart's ability to 'get it' has captured the hearts of the Celtic fanbase, while they seem to have carved out a place in his.

"There is nowhere else on the planet that I'd want to play football," the goalkeeper told Premier Sports afterwards.

"I'm truly blessed to walk out with a big smile on my face. It wasn't like that at one point so I am gonna take my win and run.

"I thought it [retiring] was the right thing to do. I wanted to take the pressure away from the manager and do the best for the club, because it's about the club being successful and the people being happy.

"I'm just lucky I've been able to piggy-back on it."

That sort of self-deprecative charm unveiled a side to Hart that few were aware of when he joined the club three years ago.

And the kind of personality he brings is something his manager knows is hard to find.

"He's been an amazing leader in the changing room and he's taken that on to the field," said Brendan Rodgers.

"He's the type of personality that is irreplaceable."

'You can't get enough of it'

While Hart's departure means there's one fewer leader, that is not a department Celtic are struggling in.

Captain Callum McGregor made his 13th cup final appearance. He's won in every single one of them.

James Forrest, revived towards the business end of the season, looks likely to go to the Euros in the knowledge he's surpassed Billy McNeill's trophy tally at the club.

Both players were in the building during Rodgers' first spell and he's heaped praise on both. With 46 major trophies for Celtic between them, why wouldn't he?

It's a night of celebrations, rather than numbers, after a gruelling campaign. But once the champagne has been gulped and the green and white confetti swept away, the digits will be dissected.

For all Celtic's dominance in the last two decades, Rangers have held on to records when little else has been up for grabs, but now even they have been yanked away.

The sides are locked on 169 derby wins apiece. Celtic have edged ahead in domestic cup wins with 63.

But perhaps most notably of all, they now share the tag of the most decorated club in Europe with 118 trophies to their name.

Futile these things may seem, but bragging rights are salient in this city.

If you're struggling to comprehend what it means, just ask Hart.

