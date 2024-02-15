Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Two slumping teams meet at the City Ground on Saturday as Nottingham Forest host West Ham in a pivotal game for both.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest have lost three of their last four games and are just two points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend. They put in a spirit display in their 3-2 home defeat to Newcastle last weekend but they've been conceding way too many goals as Matz Sels' arrival in place of USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has failed to stem the tide of balls hitting the back of Forest's net. Still, they now have three key players back from international duty so perhaps they will give Nuno the extra defensively solidity he craves. With a possible points deduction still hanging over them, Forest know they have to kick on and a home game against badly out of form West Ham presents an opportunity too good to turn down.

Speaking of the Hammers, David Moyes is hanging to his job by a thread as their terrible start to 2024 continues. West Ham lost 6-0 at home to Arsenal last time out which was their worst-ever home defeat in the Premier League and they're yet to win any of their five PL games in 2024. The way West Ham were dismantled against Arsenal will be troubling for Moyes as his side are badly missing the creativity of the injured Lucas Paqueta. Their poor form aside, a winnable run of games is now coming up and West Ham are just a few points off the top six. Realistically Moyes is out of contract this summer and needs a strong finish to the Premier League season and a deep run in the Europa League knockout rounds to save his job.

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Forest will have Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly and Ola Aina back from international duty as the former duo prevailed in the AFCON final for hosts Ivory Coast against Aina's Nigeria. Nuno will be hoping the return of that defensive-minded trio will give Forest a solid foundation after shipping nine goals in their last four games. In attack the duo of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga both scored last time out and are looking fit and raring to kick on down the final stretch, while loan signing Gio Reyna will be hoping for his first start.

OUT: Chris Wood (thigh), Gonzalo Montiel (hamstring)

West Ham focus, team news

The Hammers have badly missed chief playmaker Paqueta and both he and Michail Antonio are getting closer to a return. They still have Bowen, Kudus, Cornet and Ings in attack and that quartet should have enough between them to cause Forest plenty of problems. More than anything Moyes will want to see a big response from his side after they were thrashed in embarrassing fashion by London rivals Arsenal last weekend.

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (calf), Michail Antonio (knee)