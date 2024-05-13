Notre Dame Overcomes Slow Start, Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals

The No. 1 seeded Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team didn’t play their best half to start Sunday’s matchup with Albany but in the end were able to overcome it and advance to next week’s national quarterfinal.

Trailing 5-4 at halftime, Notre Dame came out playing more like the top-seed on their home field, scoring the first four goals of the second half to take an 8-5 advantage, eventually cruising to a 14-9 victory.

Pat and Chris Kavanagh led the way for Notre Dame, scoring five points each in what wound up being a 14-9 victory. Pat had three goals and a pair of assists while Chris scored one goal and had four helpers.

Devon McLane and Jake Taylor both had hat tricks for the Fighting Irish with McLane actually netting four goals.

Will Lynch was ferocious for Notre Dame in the faceoff circle, winning 18-of-26 draws on the afternoon.

Notre Dame now advances to the NCAA Quarterfinals next weekend on Long Island where they’ll take on No. 8 Georgetown, the only team to beat the Irish this season.

