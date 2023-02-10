Notre Dame offensive coordinator candidate: Collin Klein

Notre Dame has a vacancy at offensive coordinator after Tommy Rees took the same position on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff in early February. Where will Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame turn for their new offensive coordinator?

Here at Fighting Irish Wire we’ll be giving you a bio and career summary of some of the coaches that emerge as candidates. We’re also making an effort for some guest contributors who have either followed or covered each potential candidate’s coaching careers.

The latest candidate to emerge is Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein. For those unfamiliar, his story sounds a ton like one we just heard a week ago at Notre Dame. Here’s what to know and a few of the things you’ve got to like about the former Heisman Trophy finalist.

Success Despite Being Shorthanded

Will Howard filled in admirably for Adrian Martinez, helping the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship. – Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Martinez transferred from Nebraska and helped Kansas State get off to a hot start that included an upset victory at then top-10 Oklahoma. Martinez was hurt in the October meeting against TCU however and played the majority of just one game the rest of the season, a loss at Texas.

Despite this, Will Howard filled in admirably for Kansas State. They averaged 41 points per game in the five games that followed the Martinez exit, all of which came against Big 12 opponents. Oh, and the Wildcats went 5-0 in those contests, including a 31-28 overtime win over TCU to win the Big 12 championship.

Dominant Running Game

Running back Deuce Vaughn and his 1,936 scrimmage yards were a huge reason for Kansas State’s offensive success in 2022. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

If you remember Collin Klein as a player it wasn’t his ability to throw that ball that scared opponents. He threw 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his two years as a starting quarterback, but did rush for 2,061 yards and 50 touchdowns those two years.

I know you just went back to re-read that and to confirm for you – no, that isn’t a misprint.

The 2022 Kansas State offense was run-first as they threw 42.5% of downs, which was 110 of 131 FBS teams. Despite the lack of a major passing attack, the running game was so good that it helped Kansas State finish the year nationally 28th in scoring, 23rd in average points per play, and 30th in yards per play.

Disciplined Offense

One thing you can certainly say about Kansas State’s offense in 2022 was that it didn’t beat itself. They averaged less than a single turnover a game (0.9) and were outstanding in the red zone (90% scoring percentage). It goes without saying but I’ll say it anyway, it’s a heckuva lot easier to score when you’re not giving the ball away. Notre Dame’s 1.4 giveaways per game last year was just 57th best nationally. What is the final record for the Irish if that turnover number is cut in half and compares to Kansas State’s?

Heisman Finalist as a Player

Collin Klein, Johnny Manziel, and Manti Te’o at the 2012 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. – Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

As noted above, Klein was a force of a player at Kansas State. As a two-year starter he led the Wildcats to a 21-5 record. As stated above, he was more of a threat to run than to pass but made his skills work to the fullest as he helped Kansas State to the No. 1 ranking in the BCS standings in early November of 2012.

Klein was invited to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist that year as the award ultimately went to Johnny Manziel – not that it should have. Klein was ultimately undrafted and was invited to rookie camp in 2013 with the Houston Texans but ultimately wasn’t offered a contract.

Verdict:

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Change the uniform colors and switch out a couple of logos and this feels a lot like what Notre Dame fans went through a week ago, doesn’t it? Klein has been a mainstay at his alma mater, playing four years there and coaching another eight. He clearly has done well for himself but it’s not like he’s had same kind of talent to work with that Notre Dame has successfully recruited offensively.

Wow, this really does sound familiar, doesn’t it?

After researching him a bit deeper than just having a Kansas State game on a TV during a fall Saturday, it’s clear that Klein has a lot to offer. He clearly doesn’t have a resume as long as Andy Ludwig and his numbers don’t immediately jump out at you like those of Sean Lewis.

Not that you make the offensive coordinator hire based on Sam Hartman, but for a second look at Klein through his eyes. Hartman came to Notre Dame to run a high powered offense with an NFL style. Now I don’t care about if the style of play matches the NFL product, Lou Holtz’s offenses never did and he fared rather well under Touchdown Jesus, but does Klein’s small sample size speak to a guy that could direct Notre Dame’s offense to reach a national championship level?

I’d love to be a fly on the wall to hear those conversations because he’s clearly got a plan as to how he’d attack this role.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire