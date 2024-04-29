Notre Dame in NFL – Cowboys Wire Grades Marist Liufau Pick

Seven Notre Dame players heard their names called in this past weekend’s NFL draft with the third of those being linebacker Marist Liufau.

Liufau was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round Friday night, going 87th overall.

We’ve discussed Liufau at length here at Fighting Irish Wire but how are Cowboys fans feeling about the mid-round pick? Here is what Ben Larimore of Cowboys Wire had to say about the pick:

Grade: B- With the No. 87 pick the Cowboys selected Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau. He was the last remaining healthy linebacker with a decent combination of size and speed with starting potential remaining in the draft. Liufau’s most impressive metric is his 34-inch arms, and he uses them in coverage to take over passing lanes and make plays on the football. He’s a down hill, physical linebacker and at 240 pounds is capable of playing middle linebacker or on the strong side.

Larimore adds more about the pick if you read the piece. Liufau was certainly Notre Dame’s most athletic starting linebacker in 2023 but Cowboys fans will hope to see some of his football instincts continue to grow in Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire