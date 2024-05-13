Notre Dame will have a hat on the table when in-state 2025 corner commits

If you didn’t know by now, Notre Dame football doesn’t have much room to add on prospects to its 2025 recruiting class.

There are already 20 commits, and barring any flips, the most likely max that the Irish will bring in would be five more players. One of those potential additions could be in-state cornerback Mark Zackery IV, who is ready to end the recruiting process and will commit on May 25th.

There are four schools vying for his pledge: Florida, Cincinnati, Michigan and the Irish. Each of the teams would love to add Zackery to their class, as the 5-foot, 11-inch and 165-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 134 overall player and 15th cornerback in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Indianapolis Ben Davis On300 CB Mark Zackery IV has locked in his commitment date for May 25. More on that here: https://t.co/owtkHFNdLm pic.twitter.com/H0PYhwmWDc — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 13, 2024

As long as nothing changes for Zackery from now until when he makes his commitment, it’s looking very good for Notre Dame as they hold the only two 247Sports Crystal Ball picks for the talented corner.

