Notre Dame gets plenty of love in EA Sports NCAA College Football teaser photos

The time is coming for everyone to be able to fire up their gaming consoles with NCAA Football back on the screen.

Anticipation has been building since the announcement that the game would make its return after an 11-year hiatus. Plenty of Notre Dame football fans will start dynasties, trying to win as many titles with the Irish as possible.

Adding to the excitement has been some of the teasers that have been released in the recent months, and the latest hit social media on Friday. A few screen shots of the cover were shown, along with a shot of Notre Dame standing in the tunnel preparing to enter the field at Notre Dame Stadium.

The EA Sports College Football 25 PlayStation Store page has been updated with Deluxe Edition artwork + a screenshot: https://t.co/qvtkbEVGVJ "Experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools + immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football." pic.twitter.com/eqyaqSYEQp — Gematsu (@gematsu) May 10, 2024

If you are like me, you’ll be preordering yourself a copy and playing as soon as the game is released.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire