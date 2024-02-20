Notre Dame gets a commitment from 2025 offensive tackle

It seems like every week, Notre Dame football is adding another prospect to its 2025 recruiting class.

That’s because that’s exactly what they are going. On Tuesday morning, the Irish saw Connecticut offensive tackle Matty Augustine commit to the program. The 6-foot-, 7-inch and 290-pound player is ranked as the No. 32 prospect at his position and the 394th overall in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Augustine chose the Irish over offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and others. Just going off who gave him a scholarship opportunity, it seems like he is a very underrated prospect.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: 3🌟 OT Matty Augustine (394 Natl. 32 Pos.) has 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐃 to the University of Notre Dame – Augustine is the third Offensive Line commitment to commit in the 2025 cycle. The 6’7 290lbs prospect from Greenwich, Connecticut is a massive prospect who will… pic.twitter.com/G2qrFZpHTj — The Irish Tribune (@TheIrishTribune) February 20, 2024

The Irish 2025 class now has 17 total commits, with Augustine being the third tackle of the group.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire