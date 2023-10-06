Notre Dame football preview vs. Louisville: Everything you need to know

SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for No. 10 Notre Dame football's Top 25 battle with No. 25 Louisville Saturday. Kickoff at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

No. 10 Notre Dame (5-1) vs. No. 25 Louisville (5-0)

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (60,800), Louisville, Ky.

Rankings : Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in AP poll and No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Polls. Louisville is ranked No. 25/25.

TV: ABC

Radio : WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame opens as a 6.5-point favorite

Series: Notre Dame leads all-time series 2-1

Last meeting: No. 4 Notre Dame defeated Louisville, 12-7, on Oct. 17, 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Game day weather forecast

It will be the coldest game of the season for the Irish as the afternoon high of 62 will fall into the 40s by the end of the game. Cloudy skies with NW winds 10-13 mph. Chance of rain 3%

Pregaming

2023 NOTRE DAME (5-1) SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Aug. 26 | vs. Navy @ Dublin, Ireland | W, 42-3

Sept. 2 | TENNEESEE STATE | W, 56-3

Sept. 9 | @ North Carolina State | W, 45-24

Sept. 16 | CENTRAL MICHIGAN | W, 41-17

Sept. 23 | No. 6 OHIO STATE | L, 17-14

Sept. 30 | @ Duke | 7:30 p.m. | W, 21-14

Oct. 7 | @ Louisville | 7:30 | ABC | L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Oct. 14 | USC | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Oct. 21 | BYE

Oct. 28 | PITTSBURGH | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 4 | @ Clemson |TBA |Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | BYE

Nov. 18 | WAKE FOREST | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Stanford | TBA | Stanford Stadium

2023 LOUISVILLE (5-0) SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | @ Georgia Tech | W, 39-34

Sept. 7 | vs. MURRAY STATE | W, 56-0

Sept. 16 | vs. Indiana @ Indianapolis | W, 21-14

Sept. 23 | vs. BOSTON COLLEGE | W, 56-28

Sept. 29 | @ N.C. State | W, 13-10

Oct. 7 | vs. NOTRE DAME | ABC | L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Oct. 14 | @ Pittsburgh | TBA

Oct. 21 | BYE

Oct. 28 | vs. DUKE | TBA

Nov. 4 | vs. VIRGINIA TECH | TBA

Nov. 9 | vs. VIRGINIA | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 | @ Miami (Fla.) | TBA

Nov. 25 | vs. KENTUCKY | TBA

Irish items

☘ Saturday marks the fourth meeting between Notre Dame and Louisville with the Irish leading the all-time series 2-1.

☘ Notre Dame’s wins came on the road in 2019’s season opener, 35-17 and at home in 2020, 12-7. Louisville won the first meeting, 31-28, in 2014 at Notre Dame Stadium.

☘ It will be the first time both Notre Dame (10) and Louisville (25) meet while both are ranked in the AP Top 25.

☘ With last Saturday’s comeback win against Duke, Notre Dame has won 30 consecutive regular-season games against Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and will be going for its 31st straight against the Cardinals.

☘ This will be the third out of four consecutive night games for the Irish, all coming against ranked opponents.

☘ Notre Dame’s defense has held opponents to 18.2 points below their season averages and are the 14th-ranked ranked scoring defense in the country. This Irish also rank third in pass efficiency defense (91.30), fourth in pass yards allowed per game (146.8), sixth in red zone defense (.550) and ninth in first downs (130).

☘ The 95-yard touchdown drive to beat the Blue Devils was the longest at least since 1970.

☘ Irish tight end hauled in a career best 134 receiving yards on six catches agaisnt Duke was a career high.

☘ Quarterback Sam Hartman has yet to throw an interception as a member of Notre Dame in 145 attempts. It’s the longest such streak to start a season and fourth longest overall in program history.

☘ Notre Dame running back Audric Estime leads the nation in rushing yards with 672. He averages 112 yards per game.

