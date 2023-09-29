Notre Dame football preview vs. Duke: Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday kickoff

SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for No. 11 Notre Dame football's Top 25 battle with No. 17 Duke Saturday. Kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. ESPN's "College GameDay" program will broadcast from the Duke campus from 9 a.m. until noon.

No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) vs. No. 17 Duke (4-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium (40,004), Durham, N.C.

Rankings: Notre Dame is ranked No. 11 in AP poll and No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches Polls. Duke is ranked No. 17/16.

TV: ABC

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame opens as a 5.5-point favorite

Series: Notre Dame leads all-time series 5-2

Last meeting: No. 10 Notre Dame defeated Duke, 27-13, on Sept. 12, 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Gameday weather forecast

High of 78 during the day before falling into the high 50s later at night. Chance of rain 9%.

Pregaming

2023 NOTRE DAME (4-1) SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Aug. 26 | vs. Navy @ Dublin, Ireland | W, 42-3

Sept. 2 | TENNEESEE STATE | W, 56-3

Sept. 9 | @ North Carolina State | W, 45-24

Sept. 16 | CENTRAL MICHIGAN | W, 41-17

Sept. 23 | No. 6 OHIO STATE | L, 17-14

Sept. 30 | @ Duke | 7:30 p.m. | Wallace Wade Stadium

Oct. 7 | @ Louisville | 7:30 | L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Oct. 14 | USC | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Oct. 21 | BYE

Oct. 28 | PITTSBURGH | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 4 | @ Clemson |TBA |Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | BYE

Nov. 18 | WAKE FOREST | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Stanford | TBA | Stanford Stadium

2023 DUKE (4-0) SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 4 | vs. CLEMSON | W, 28-7

Sept. 9 | vs. LAFAYETTE | W, 42-7

Sept. 16 | vs. NORTHWESTERN | W, 38-14

Sept. 23 | @ Connecticut | W, 41-7

Sept. 30 | vs. NOTRE DAME | 7:30 p.m. | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Oct. 7 | BYE

Oct. 14 | vs. N.C. STATE | TBA

Oct. 21 | @ Florida State | TBA

Oct. 28 | @ Louisville | TBA

Nov. 2 | vs. WAKE FOREST | 7:30

Nov. 11 | @ North Carolina | TBA

Nov. 18 | @ Virginia | TBA

Nov. 25 | vs. PITTSBURGH | Noon

Irish items

☘ Saturday marks the eighth meeting between independent Notre and Duke of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Irish lead the all-time series, 5-2 having won the past two meetings.

☘ Duke’s two wins over Notre Dame were 37-13 in Durham (1961) and 38-35 in South Bend (2016).

☘ ESPN’s “College GameDay” program will broadcast for the first time ever from Duke's campus. It’s the second consecutive week “GameDay” will be present for a Notre Dame football game, and 36th overall.

☘ Saturday will be the second of four straight night games for Notre Dame, the most its ever played in a row.

☘ This is the first time Notre Dame and Duke will meet while both ranked in the Top 25. The Irish are ranked 11th in the AP poll and 13th in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Duke is ranked 17th and 16th respectively.

☘ Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions to start the season, something no other Irish QB has ever done.

☘ Notre Dame is seeking its 30th consecutive regular-season victory against ACC opponents dating back to a 2017 loss at Miami (Fla.)

☘ Duke is coached by Mike Elko. A highly respected defensive mind, he was Notre Dame’s DC in 2017 before taking the same position at Texas A&M. Elko was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2022 after leading Duke to a 9-4 record in his first season and a Military Bowl win over Central Flordia.

