Notre Dame football loses specialist starter to the transfer portal

The second transfer portal window has opened, and like many schools, Notre Dame football has been hit with a departure.

Starting punter Bryce McFerson will leave the program and look for a new home, as he announced his intentions to transfer on Tuesday afternoon. The special teams starter still has three seasons remaining to play, after not getting on the field during his freshman year.

He took over the job this past season, averaging 45 yard-per-punt with 5 of them landing inside the opponents 20. McFerson had three games with over 200 net total yards, two of those were for over 300 yards, showing that he was a solid weapon for the Irish.

“Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus”

-Philippians 1:6 pic.twitter.com/95DnSxGAjB — Bryce McFerson (@BryceMcferson) April 16, 2024

It’s unfortunate that McFerson would leave the program after starting this past year, but we still wish him the best at his next location.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire