Notre Dame closing in on elite quarterback commitment?

The quarterback of the future has arrived at Notre Dame.

Well, not officially in terms of a commitment but physically being in South Bend the next two days for a visit.

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Martin Luther King in Detroit arrived on Notre Dame’s campus for the first of a two-day visit. Let’s not beat around the bush here, of currently non-committed players, Moore is far and away the most important for Notre Dame to ultimately land. That’s not just because he’s a great talent but also because of the star talent that would likely be more interested in playing with such a coveted quarterback.

The way it sits now Notre Dame has a stellar 2023 recruiting class ranked atop 247Sports Composite team rankings, but of the nine current commitments only two play offense. A Moore commitment would likely be the shake that could have an avalanche follow as he’d be the fourth highest rated player to commit to Notre Dame since 2000 (247Sports).

According to Chad Simmons of On3, Moore is said to be “getting worn down” by the recruiting process and could make a commitment by mid-spring. Simmons also added that as of now, Notre Dame appears to be leading.

If you’re a Notre Dame backer you should be hoping for everything to go well the next day-and-a-half and that Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees can soon close the deal in getting an elite talent from Michigan.

Related:

Meet Notre Dame’s stellar 2023 recruiting commitments

Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class quarterback targets