Notre Dame basketball has reached out to transfer guard

With the college basketball season nearing an end, it was a big odd for the transfer portal to open but Notre Dame is trying to take advantage of its time off.

The Irish have reached out to Belmont sophomore guard Cade Tyson according to a report from Nick Jones. The 6-foot, 7-inch and 205-pound wing had an exceptional season, as he scored 16.2 points-per-game along with grabbing 5.9 rebounds-per-game and 1.6 assists.

Tyson shot 49.3% from the field while hitting 46.5% of his three-point attempts. Numerous schools have also reached out to the transfer, so it won’t be easy for the Irish to land him.

Updated list of schools who’ve been in Contact with @cade_tyson Kansas

Villanova

Auburn

Michigan

Virginia

Arkansas

Florida

Miami

Indiana

Virginia Tech

Oklahoma

Wake Forest

Nebraska

Notre Dame

BYU

Texas

Colorado

Oregon

Stanford

South Carolina

Ole Miss

Georgia Tech

Wisconsin

VCU… pic.twitter.com/SY7ZVgZvrZ — Nick Jones (@CoachJonesMPB) March 28, 2024

If we hear more about a potential visit, then the Irish have turned up the heat on Tyson’s re-recruitment.

