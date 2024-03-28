Notre Dame basketball has reached out to transfer guard
With the college basketball season nearing an end, it was a big odd for the transfer portal to open but Notre Dame is trying to take advantage of its time off.
The Irish have reached out to Belmont sophomore guard Cade Tyson according to a report from Nick Jones. The 6-foot, 7-inch and 205-pound wing had an exceptional season, as he scored 16.2 points-per-game along with grabbing 5.9 rebounds-per-game and 1.6 assists.
Tyson shot 49.3% from the field while hitting 46.5% of his three-point attempts. Numerous schools have also reached out to the transfer, so it won’t be easy for the Irish to land him.
Updated list of schools who’ve been in Contact with @cade_tyson
Kansas
Villanova
Auburn
Michigan
Virginia
Arkansas
Florida
Miami
Indiana
Virginia Tech
Oklahoma
Wake Forest
Nebraska
Notre Dame
BYU
Texas
Colorado
Oregon
Stanford
South Carolina
Ole Miss
Georgia Tech
Wisconsin
VCU… pic.twitter.com/SY7ZVgZvrZ
— Nick Jones (@CoachJonesMPB) March 28, 2024
If we hear more about a potential visit, then the Irish have turned up the heat on Tyson’s re-recruitment.
