Notre Dame alumnus Jackie Young extends contract with Las Vegas Aces

Life couldn’t be better right now for Notre Dame alumnus and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young. Not only has she been an All-Star the past two seasons, but she has won WNBA championships in both of those seasons. Plus, she’s gotten better with each passing year, and the Aces seem to agree that she will continue to play at a high level.

The Aces have signed Young to a contract extension. Here’s the official statements from general manager Natalie Williams:

“Jackie Young is a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA and one of the most dynamic shooting guards in the world. Signing Jackie to an extension through 2025 was absolutely a priority for us. Watching Jackie’s growth, I believe she could be vying for that MVP title this season.”

Young is coming off a season in which she averaged 17.6 points a game and was named Second Team All-WNBA. Aces fans will be eager to see how she can build off that both this season and next.

