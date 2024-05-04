Notable Speech wins 2,000 Guineas on turf debut

Buick is one of the most experienced Flat jockeys riding in Britain [Getty Images]

Notable Speech marked his first time racing on turf with a surprise victory in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket - the first Classic of the Flat season.

The 16-1 chance, ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby, had raced and won three times on the all-weather since the turn of the year.

He beat Rosallion (15-2) by a length and a half to become the first horse since 1938 to win the Classic having not raced as a two-year-old.

The odds-on favourite City Of Troy, trained by Aidan O'Brien, faded quickly and finished well down the field.

It was a first win in the race for Buick, who had previously been placed six times, and a second success for Appleby following Coroebus in 2022.

"He's the kind of horse I've not known for that long, but I've had so much belief in him," said Buick.

"It was incredible and the race couldn't have gone any better."

Buick had settled his mount towards the back of the field with City Of Troy taking the early lead.

The pair moved nicely through the field and went ahead of Rosallion with just over a furlong remaining and he finished strongly to claim a superb win.

City Of Troy was last year's star two-year-old, prompting O'Brien to describe him at the time as "the best two-year-old I've trained", while joint-owner Michael Tabor likened him to the great Frankel, who won all 14 career races.