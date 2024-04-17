'Do not be surprised if it is closer than you think'

[BBC]

Liverpool have produced many amazing European comebacks down the years, but if they pull this one against Atalanta out of the bag, it would be right up there with the best of them.

The memorable ones - St Etienne, Auxerre, Dortmund and Barcelona - all came at Anfield. It will be a big ask away in Italy but, despite the performance against Crystal Palace, do not be surprised if it is closer than you think.

Are Liverpool capable of being 2-0 up at half-time? Absolutely! Then it is game on again.

It was such a shock to see how Liverpool played in their past two games, you can only imagine a much improved performance, which of course it will have to be.

As for the Premier League title, it felt like a devastating blow on Sunday, but with Arsenal also losing, it is still there to battle for. Manchester City are favourites now but it is only two points. There are 18 points still to play for, but you feel there can't be any more slip-ups.

Fulham away is next on Sunday. No Premier League game away from home is easy, and whatever happens in Italy, Liverpool will have to be back to their best at Craven Cottage.