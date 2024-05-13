'Not many stadiums can handle those weather conditions'

[Getty Images]

BBC Radio Manchester's Gaz Drinkwater has defended Old Trafford after images of the roof of Manchester United's stadium leaking after defeat to Arsenal on Sunday were widely circulated.

United say 41mm of rain fell in the two hours following the final whistle of the defeat by Arsenal. Last year, only 29mm fell at Old Trafford in the whole of May.

"Let's have it right on the rain situation - that was biblical," Drinkwater told the latest episode of The Devil's Advocate podcast.

"I will criticise Old Trafford when it needs to be criticised and it can't handle those sort of weather conditions. But, I don't think there are many stadiums that can handle those kind of weather conditions.

"From what I've seen, it did look absolutely insane. I understand people will have a go at Old Trafford and its leaky roof and we all know about that but let's not forget that is getting sorted. The talks are in place.

"Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos, it seems to be that they want a new stadium and I think that is what is going to happen.

"It's not good, it's not great, but it's getting sorted out. Everyone calm down a bit.

"I'd still rather Old Trafford than some soulless bowl like a load of football teams play in."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds