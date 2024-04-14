Northwest Missouri State hires Matt Keeley as men's basketball coach

Apr. 13—On Saturday, news broke from the campus of Northwest Missouri State, as the University and Director of Athletics Andy Peterson has selected Matt Keeley as the 21st head men's basketball coach in program history.

"I'm very confident in bringing Coach Keeley on board to lead our men's basketball program," Peterson said in a press statement. "I've known him for a long time having scrimmaged, coached, and recruited against him over the years and know who he is as a person and a competitor. He will be an asset to our program, our department, our institution and our community. I can't wait to get started working with him in this next evolution of Bearcat men's basketball."

The new hire was born in Great Bend, Kansas, and has served as a head coach at Ottawa University Arizona for the past seven seasons at the NAIA level. During his tenure, he posted a head coaching mark of 113-89.

The success has been recent as well, with Keeley being named the 2023 NCCAA National Coach of the Year. He guided the Spirit to three consecutive national tournament appearances including a national runner-up finish in 2021 and a spot in the 2023 Fab Four.

Keeley was an assistant coach at MidAmerica Nazarene University from 2009-17 under head coach Rocky Lamar. Keeley was also a graduate assistant coach at MNU in the 2004-05 season.

"Matt is a proven winner and elite recruiter who approaches his career with a servant leader mentality," Lamar said in a press statement. "He will be an incredible mentor to his student-athletes as well as an incredible addition to the Northwest campus and Maryville community."

Keeley has ties to the MIAA as well, having spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Washburn University for head coach Bob Chipman in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

"I am so excited and equally honored to join the Northwest Missouri State program as the next men's basketball coach," Keeley said in a press statement. "Being on campus you quickly realize that Northwest is a truly special place whose biggest asset is its amazing people. My family and I can't wait to work alongside all the Bearcat family in the local community and beyond to continue the program's success. Thank you to President Lance Tatum and Athletic Director Andy Peterson for allowing me the opportunity to carry on the tradition that is Northwest Missouri State basketball."

