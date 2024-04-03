Northwest Arkansas Naturals announce Opening Day roster

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced the Opening Day 2024 roster ahead of their season opener.

The roster is filled with returners and highly-regarded prospects in the Kansas City Royals farm system.

The list of returners is highlighted by former Arkansas Razorback infielder Cayden Wallace who is the No. 3 Royals prospect, according to MLB.com.

Here’s how the full roster breaks down:

Courtesy: Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The Naturals open the season at home on Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the Tulsa Drillers. They will also debut their new look which was announced in December 2023.

A post-game fireworks show will follow Friday’s game.

