Northeast Florida high school football honor roll: Who starred in Week 6?
The Times-Union recognizes top performers from Week 6 in Northeast Florida high school football.
RB/SS Cameron Anderson, Trinity Christian
The senior tallied 10 tackles and rushed for 70 yards and two scores, including the overtime game-winner to beat Rockledge 19-13.
RB Laython Biddle, Bartram Trail
The senior carried 25 times for a career-high 298 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears' 49-28 win at Fleming Island.
RB/DB Eliyjah Caldwell, Impact Christian
The sophomore scored on a rush, a reception and a punt return as the Lions defeated Stanton 32-7.
QB Xavier Collins, Columbia
The freshman marked his first start with five touchdowns, completing 23 of 27 passes for 250 yards to help the Tigers top Orange Park 36-0.
QB Dylan Cook, St. Augustine
The senior completed 10 of 12 passes for 203 yards with five touchdowns and an interception, beating Matanzas 49-9.
LB Austin Cruce, Middleburg
The senior recovered two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown, and led a defensive shutout as the Broncos beat Ridgeview 36-0.
QB Jordan Durham, Zarephath Academy
The junior marked his return behind center with a career day, 18 of 22 for five touchdowns and 525 yards (276 to Joshua Jones) in a 58-6 rout of West Oaks Academy.
DB Jamaurie Elliott, Baker County
The senior returned an interception for a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the Wildcats' 21-0district win over West Nassau.
RB Vincent Galella, Tocoi Creek
The sophomore ran for 184 yards and a touchdown in the Toros' 24-19 win against Palatka.
ATH Rylan Hale, Yulee
The senior made an interception, recovered a fumble and caught a touchdown pass as Yulee beat Fernandina Beach 26-14.
WR Thomas Jackson, First Coast
The senior gained 70 receiving yards with two touchdowns and made an interception on defense, defeating Englewood 31-8.
QB King Johnson, Jackson
The senior passed for two touchdowns and rushed through four tackles for the last-minute game-winner, defeating rival Ribault 26-20.
CB Elisha Luckett, Nease
The junior intercepted two passes in the Panthers' 21-14 come-from-behind win over Sandalwood.
RB Willie Pollard, Bradford
The senior rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Keystone Heights.
QB Marcelis Tate, Fletcher
The senior completed 9 of 12 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns, defeating Parker 41-0.
QB Mason Williams, Providence
The junior passed for a 25-yard touchdown and rushed for another, gaining 246 total yards and leading Providence from 14 points down to upset University Christian 17-14.
RB Kyree Wilson, Christ's Church
The freshman rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Eagles past Hilliard 22-21.
EYE ON THE TRENCHES
C Jake Guarnera, Ponte Vedra
The senior recorded three pancake blocks and helped the Sharks clear the way for 250 rushing yards in a 31-0 shutout of Flagler Palm Coast.
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football: Week 6 Northeast Florida top performers