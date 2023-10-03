Northeast Florida high school football honor roll: Who starred in Week 6?

The Times-Union recognizes top performers from Week 6 in Northeast Florida high school football.

RB/SS Cameron Anderson, Trinity Christian

The senior tallied 10 tackles and rushed for 70 yards and two scores, including the overtime game-winner to beat Rockledge 19-13.

RB Laython Biddle, Bartram Trail

The senior carried 25 times for a career-high 298 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears' 49-28 win at Fleming Island.

RB/DB Eliyjah Caldwell, Impact Christian

The sophomore scored on a rush, a reception and a punt return as the Lions defeated Stanton 32-7.

QB Xavier Collins, Columbia

The freshman marked his first start with five touchdowns, completing 23 of 27 passes for 250 yards to help the Tigers top Orange Park 36-0.

QB Dylan Cook, St. Augustine

The senior completed 10 of 12 passes for 203 yards with five touchdowns and an interception, beating Matanzas 49-9.

LB Austin Cruce, Middleburg

The senior recovered two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown, and led a defensive shutout as the Broncos beat Ridgeview 36-0.

QB Jordan Durham, Zarephath Academy

The junior marked his return behind center with a career day, 18 of 22 for five touchdowns and 525 yards (276 to Joshua Jones) in a 58-6 rout of West Oaks Academy.

DB Jamaurie Elliott, Baker County

The senior returned an interception for a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the Wildcats' 21-0district win over West Nassau.

RB Vincent Galella, Tocoi Creek

The sophomore ran for 184 yards and a touchdown in the Toros' 24-19 win against Palatka.

ATH Rylan Hale, Yulee

The senior made an interception, recovered a fumble and caught a touchdown pass as Yulee beat Fernandina Beach 26-14.

WR Thomas Jackson, First Coast

The senior gained 70 receiving yards with two touchdowns and made an interception on defense, defeating Englewood 31-8.

QB King Johnson, Jackson

The senior passed for two touchdowns and rushed through four tackles for the last-minute game-winner, defeating rival Ribault 26-20.

CB Elisha Luckett, Nease

The junior intercepted two passes in the Panthers' 21-14 come-from-behind win over Sandalwood.

RB Willie Pollard, Bradford

The senior rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Keystone Heights.

QB Marcelis Tate, Fletcher

The senior completed 9 of 12 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns, defeating Parker 41-0.

QB Mason Williams, Providence

The junior passed for a 25-yard touchdown and rushed for another, gaining 246 total yards and leading Providence from 14 points down to upset University Christian 17-14.

RB Kyree Wilson, Christ's Church

The freshman rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Eagles past Hilliard 22-21.

EYE ON THE TRENCHES

C Jake Guarnera, Ponte Vedra

The senior recorded three pancake blocks and helped the Sharks clear the way for 250 rushing yards in a 31-0 shutout of Flagler Palm Coast.

