North grad Cameron Decker hopes to stay healthy in third year with LA Dodgers organization

EVANSVILLE — As has been tradition for decades, there's still plenty of Southwestern Indiana flavor across professional baseball.

Southridge product Colson Montgomery was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and is now a top-15 prospect knocking on the doors to The Show. North alumnus Cameron Decker was drafted the next spring by the Los Angeles Dodgers and has been productive in his limited playing time.

This corner of the state continues to receive its share of national attention, including former Jasper standout Scott Rolen's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"It's great to see the young guys still going and seeing them have success," Evansville native and Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly said. "Hopefully, I get a chance to see them in the big leagues."

"Getting the chance to follow the guys that did it before me and kind of see the success they had gives you something to chase after and a good example to follow," Decker added.

The 20-year-old Decker is healthier as baseball season unofficially begins with the start of spring training this month. He was promoted to Single-A last summer, compiling 10 RBIs, six extra-base hits and three stolen bases in 79 plate appearances.

However, the first two summers of pro ball have presented a roller coaster of highs and lows.

One of his favorite moments last year was in Rancho Cucamonga's Mother's Day game when he went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two runs and a walk. Then, about a week later, Decker injured his hand and missed the remainder of the season. He was sent back to rookie ball and eventually underwent surgery in October.

Decker has learned some valuable lessons.

"You just got to go in with the same mindset every day," he said. "You know that it's going to be a long season and it's going to be a grind. You've got to try and find little wins and know that you're going to have failures. You've got to learn how to deal with that and get past it and move on to the next day."

There have been some major adjustments for Decker between playing high school and minor-league ball. He was one of the best players in North's history, hitting .447 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs as a senior. He normally batted second in the order, one spot ahead of his younger brother, Cole.

While in Single-A, Decker normally batted in the No. 9 hole, though he entered as a pinch hitter in the cleanup spot to add an insurance run on a sac fly in his second game.

"It's been something that happened pretty fast," Decker said. "You don't really expect as big of a change as it is. But each day, you get slowly used to it and adjust from there."

Decker's rehab after surgery required him to stay on top of his recovery. Making sure everything felt good and was stretched out was key. In the meantime, he spent his offseason in Evansville and enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He even went to a few North sporting events.

"I think they can make a good sectional run," Decker said about the boys' basketball team ahead of the state tournament next week.

The future is already bright for the Decker family. Cole has signed to continue playing at Indiana University and is following in Cameron's footsteps as one of the Evansville area's top baseball players. There's a possibility of seeing both Deckers in pro ball down the road.

Decker hopes this summer presents a path to rise the ranks of the Dodgers' farm system. He has big goals in mind entering his third season.

"The main one is definitely stay healthy and get as many at-bats as possible," Decker said. "(Hitting) is the biggest thing. If you hit, you're going to find your way up and be successful."

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Twashington490.

