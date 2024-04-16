North Gaston names former Appalachian State player as its new high school football coach

North Gaston High School has named former Crest and Kings Mountain defensive coordinator Darrel Wilson as its new head football coach.

Wilson will begin his 25th year coaching football in the fall. He was defensive coordinator at Crest last season and was defensive coordinator at Kings Mountain before that.

New North Gaston football coach Darrel Wilson

Wilson played football at Hunter Huss High in Gastonia and at Appalachian State from 1995-98.

At North Gaston, Wilson replaces Dan Rothwell, who coached the team for two seasons.

Rothwell’s first team was 0-10 in 2022, and outscored 415-65. Last season, the Wildcats finished 5-6 and earned their first playoff berth in 10 years.

Before last season, North Gaston had won seven games in seven years.

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Darrel Wilson as the new head football coach at North Gaston High School,” North Gaston athletic director Jesse Martin said in a news release. “With an impressive background as a Hunter Huss graduate and a football player at Appalachian State University, Coach Wilson brings a wealth of experience and passion to his role....we are honored to have him join us after holding esteemed positions at Huss, Bessemer City, Forestview, Kings Mountain, and Crest.”