North Carolina makes debut in 2023 College Football Playoff rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program was left out of the first College Football Playoff rankings a week ago following losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech.

But after beating up on Campbell and seeing other teams lose, Mack Brown’s Tar Heels have made their debut.

At 7-2 overall, the Tar Heels are ranked No. 24 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings. North Carolina is behind No. 23 Tulane, No. 22 Iowa, No. 21 Arizona, and No. 20 Notre Dame.

North Carolina is one of three Atlantic Coast Conference teams to be in the rankings this week, joining No. 11 Louisville and No. 4 Florida State.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Teams 25-21 pic.twitter.com/6opbtuLFxt — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2023

For the Tar Heels, they have a long way to climb in these rankings but the opportunity will be there in the final three games.

They end the season by hosting rival Duke, then head on the road to face off against Clemson and NC State to close out the season. They do have a VERY slim chance at the ACC title game but would need Louisville to stumble and get some help.

Right now, all UNC can do is try to win out and see where it goes from there.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire