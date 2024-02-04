North Carolina honors Tyler Hansbrough during showdown with Duke

North Carolina is hosting Duke for the first of two matchups in 2024 this Saturday as the rivals add another chapter to their historic rivalry.

And the Tar Heels decided to honor a legend who knows a little something about playing in this rivalry.

During halftime of Saturday’s game, the Tar Heels honored Tyler Hansbrough for his induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. The forward was honored with a special video montage that played on the video boards including messages from teammate Bobby Frasor and his head coach Roy Williams, showing some of career highlights. Check out the video below:

Tonight we recognize @THANS50 on his induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SpfzzjD3j8 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 4, 2024

Hamsbrough had several big moments at North Carolina, including a couple against Duke as he went 4-0 in Cameron Indoor Stadium in his career.

Hansbrough won a national championship, went to two Final Fours, was the 2008 ACC Player of the Year, a four-time all-ACC first-team selection and a three-time consensus first-team all-American.

