North Carolina accomplishes something they haven’t done since 2001 in ACC

The North Carolina Tar Heels have now won 10 straight games to move to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Saturday was another tough test for UNC on the road, taking on a gritty Florida State team that made a few different runs to put the pressure on the Tar Heels.

But in the end, UNC escaped with a 75-68 win to stay unbeaten in conference play.

The 9-0 mark for North Carolina is the best start to an ACC season for the Tar Heels since they did it in 2000-01, with that team being led by Joseph Forte, Ronald Curry, Brendan Haywood, and Julius Peppers.

No. 3 North Carolina is has its first 9-0 start to ACC play since 2000-01, the season @UNC_Basketball started 11-0. pic.twitter.com/fYAb4soQEB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 27, 2024

With the win, UNC will continue to hold at least a 2.5-game lead in the conference for the top spot going into their game against Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Next week will see UNC hit the road to face off against the Yellow Jackets and then return home for a showdown against Duke on Saturday night.

There’s a lot of basketball to be played in the months of February and March but this UNC team appears to be on a roll and a legit contender to win it all.

