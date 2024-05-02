Nominations now open for the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast is proud to announce nominations for the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year are now open through June 10, 2024 at ComcastCommunityChampion.com. In its 10 years, this prestigious annual award has served to recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR community. Last year, Comcast surpassed the $1,000,000 mark in total contributions made to organizations affiliated with previous winners and finalists.

To nominate and learn additional details about the award, visit ComcastCommunityChampion.com today through Monday, June 10.

Created in 2015, the Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award was designed to honor the incredible efforts of NASCAR industry members who are selflessly giving to improve their communities. Comcast will select and honor three finalists, sharing their stories publicly. Following the finalists‘ selection, a committee of NASCAR & Comcast executives, as well as 2023 winner Ryan Vargas, will name the Comcast Community Champion of the Year, awarding $60,000 to the champion‘s affiliated charity and $30,000 to each of the two finalists‘ selected charities later this year.

RELATED: Ryan Vargas honored as 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

“Inspiring change is at the forefront of what Comcast strives to accomplish, and we‘re honored to recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR family who go above and beyond to support their local communities,” said Matt Lederer, vice president of Brand Partnerships, Comcast.

Any individual with a 2024 annual credential or NASCAR full-season license from any of NASCAR‘s top-three national series is eligible to be nominated as a 2024 finalist, including:

Team owners, drivers and all NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series employees

Full-time employees of tracks that are currently on the schedule for NASCAR’s three series

NASCAR Media members who have a Print, Broadcast or Photography Hard Card

NASCAR Officials

NASCAR Partners/Sponsors

Family members of drivers and crew members

Driver and team employees (motorhome drivers, agents, and managers etc.)

Support industry personnel (engine builders, parts and service providers etc.)

Since the inception of the program, Comcast has donated to 27 different nonprofit organizations, furthering the impact of the philanthropic efforts of all finalists and champions. This year, Comcast reached the milestone of donating over $1 million to deserving organizations associated with individuals within the NASCAR family.

Past champions include:

OnPoint Motorsports driver Ryan Vargas, representing FACES: The National Craniofacial Association

Senior Director of Live Shows at CSM Productions Jes Ferreira, representing Foster Village Charlotte

World Wide Technology Raceway owner Curtis Francois, representing Raceway Gives Foundation

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, representing the Live To Be Different Foundation

Dover Motor Speedway president Mike Tatoian, representing USO Delaware

NASCAR champion Joey Logano, representing the Joey Logano Foundation

Chip Ganassi Racing‘s pit crew department, representing Ronald McDonald House

JR Motorsports fabricator Wade Jackson, representing Camp LUCK

NASCAR driver Joey Gase, representing the Iowa Donor Network

Comcast has a long track record of community service, aiding in the advancement of local organizations, developing programs and partnerships, mobilizing resources to connect people and inspiring positive and substantive change. To learn more about these efforts, visit the Comcast Community Impact site.