Nolan Smith injures shoulder in Thursday's preseason game

Eagles first-round draft pick Nolan Smith was injured in the first half of Thursday night's preseason game against the Browns. The Eagles list him as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Smith, who might have hurt his shoulder when he nearly sacked Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the first quarter, left after a tackle on an end around. Smith chased down receiver Anthony Schwartz for a 5-yard loss.

Smith was examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline before walking inside for further evaluation.

The Eagles reported two other injuries in the first half.

They ruled out cornerback Zech McPhearson after he was carted off with an ankle injury, and receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.