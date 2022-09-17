Noah Gragson burns it down at Bristol
Noah Gragson puts on a smoke show at Bristol Motor Speedway to celebrate his victory and third-consecutive win in the Xfinity Series.
Noah Gragson reflects on his battle with Brandon Jones in the final laps and his 2020 Xfinity Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bristol Xfinity results, points: Noah Gragson won his third consecutive race and sixth this year while AJ Allmendinger won the regular-season championship.
Noah Gragson led the final 25 laps to win. Ryan Seig raced his way into the playoffs.
Bets on Busch and Truex make up nearly half the money wagered on the winner of Saturday night's race.
BRISTOL, Tenn.— Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR Xfinity Series moves into its seven-race playoff. On 90-lap older tires, Gragson held off Brandon Jones, the driver who will take his seat in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next year, in a 20-lap green-flag […]
