Noah Brown, Will Anderson questionable for Texans

Texans receiver Noah Brown (knee) remained a non-participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to play Sunday against the Cardinals.

Brown has more than 150 yards receiving in each of the past two games, totaling 13 receptions for 325 yards and a touchdown in games against the Bucs and Bengals. His 20.9 yards per reception average leads the NFL.

Rookie edge rusher Will Anderson (knee) did not practice Friday and also is questionable. He was limited Wednesday and a full participant Thursday.

Defensive end Dylan Horton (knee) also is questionable. He popped up on the report Friday but had a full practice.

The Texans ruled out running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) for a third consecutive week. He did return to practice on Friday, though, getting in limited work.

Pierce's replacement, Devin Singletary, was AFC offensive player of the week for Week 10 with 30 carries for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.

The Texans also ruled out safety Grayland Arnold (calf), linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) and safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring).