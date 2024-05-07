No Superbikes or Supersports for Honda Racing trio

Dean Harrison is hoping for a first career NW200 success this year [Pacemaker ]

Honda Racing riders Dean Harrison, Nathan Harrison and John McGuinness will not ride Superbike or Supersport machinery at this week's North West 200 international road race.

In a change to the team's previous plans, the trio will compete on Superstock-specification bikes in all of the 1000cc classes, taking in all three Superbike races and the two Superstock outings.

Dean Harrison is in his first year with the Honda outfit after several years riding a Kawasaki in the big bike categories and is aiming for a first win over the Triangle circuit after eight previous podium finishes, three of those coming last year.

McGuinness is a six-time winner at the event while Nathan Harrison has overcome a spill in testing in March to take part in the meeting in which he crashed out 12 months ago, sustaining a broken collarbone.

"Due to the demands of the 2024 calendar and schedule, combined with challenges in the supply chain regarding parts and materials, Honda Racing UK will not be running Superbike or Supersport machinery at this year’s NW200," read a statement issued by the team on Tuesday.

"As a result, riders Dean Harrison, John McGuinness MBE and Nathan Harrison will utilise Superstock specification Fireblades in both the Superbike and Superstock classes throughout the event."

'This is less than ideal'

Honda Racing Team Manager Havier Beltran commented: "I am hugely excited to be heading to the North West 200, the event forms such an important part of Honda’s racing calendar and we are thrilled to be participating in the event once more.

"Unfortunately, due to the nature of the calendar this year and the significant delays in sourcing parts and materials, we are only going to be racing Superstock machines.

"Obviously, this is less than ideal, but we are still hugely excited to see how Dean, John and Nathan can perform on their 2024 Fireblades."

Three-time Isle of Man TT winner Dean Harrison added: "Look, this is obviously not how we planned to come to the North West 200, but it’s the circumstance that we have and we will keep on going.

"I am still determined to go out there and give it my all and fight for some great results. The North West is always a great event, for me, it’s the first road race of the year and the first time I get to go flat out on a closed road.

"I’ll go out there, get a feel for it and build into things and take it from there."

Practicing for the North West 200 gets underway on Wednesday morning, with further qualifying on Thursday, followed by the first three races on Thursday evening and a six-race programme on Saturday.