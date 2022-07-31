Tony Finau motors off with back-to-back wins in Motor City at Rocket Mortgage Classic
“Anytime you win, you breed confidence. I was just happy to carry that confidence from last week right into this week”
In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau tied the course record of 26-under par and secured his 4th victory on the PGA TOUR.
Henrik Stenson's decision that cost him the European Ryder Cup captaincy paid large and immediate dividends Sunday when he won the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster and picked up more than $4 million for three days' work. Staked to a three-shot lead going into the third and final round at Trump National, Stenson opened with a 20-foot birdie putt and never led anyone closer than two shots the rest of the way. Stenson, five years removed from beating a field of more than 20 players, picked up $4 million for winning and an additional $375,000 for his team finishing second.
LIV Golf event takes a back seat as the crowds give former president a big welcome at his own golf club
Henrik Stenson’s decision last week to sign up with the Saudi rebel circuit and so all but force Ryder Cup Europe to strip him of the captaincy was hugely controversial. Yet nobody can deny it was also outrageously lucrative, with a remarkably quick yield.
Seth Brown hit two solo homers, Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run shot, and James Kapriellian pitched six strong innings as the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Friday night for their season-high fourth straight win. Elvis Andrus also homered for Oakland, which improved to 7-2 since the All-Star break. Brown hopped on an early morning flight to make it to Chicago in time to play after the birth of his newborn son, Cannon.
The LIV Golf Bedminster event came down to the wire on both the team and individual leaderboards.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Tony Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut in Detroit.
The timing of this jeer was perfectly executed.
Los Angeles police were involved in a standoff with a suspect after officers responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at the Hollywood Farmers' Market.
Tax code in New Jersey, where Ivana Trump is buried, exempts land dedicated to cemetery purposes from all taxes, rates, and assessments.
Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces are cleaning up at LIV events.
The travel chaos may have deterred many from going abroad, but here are ways to still enjoy your summer holiday and get the best bang for your buck.
“We’d like to make an announcement: Metallica is now a five-piece," the band's Lars Ulrich joked.
Olympic gold medallist Matt Walls was one of three riders hospitalised following a horror crash on day three of the Commonwealth Games track cycling on Sunday.
The Ravens had three new absences during training camp on Friday
Ukrainian and Russian officials blamed each other Saturday for the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in an attack on a prison in a separatist-controlled area. The International Red Cross asked to visit the prison to make sure the scores of wounded POWs had proper treatment, but said its request had not been granted so far. Meanwhile, Russia kept launching attacks on several Ukrainian cities, hitting a school and a bus station.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Chase Elliott entered Sunday with a brilliant streak of five consecutive races with top-two results. It all tallied up to a pristine 1.4 average finish, dotted by three wins in that span. The stellar streak ended with a not-so-sweet 16th after an eventful Sunday for the NASCAR Cup Series points leader on […]
When a main U.S. regulatory body defers to Crypto Twitter for leads on securities law violations, you know these categories are subjective.
Ms Marvel head writer Bisha K Ali has addressed whether or not the Disney+ show has broken the time-travelling rules set out by Avengers: Endgame.
Rewritten $739bn bill, now called the Inflation Reduction Act, that tackles US debt and the climate crisis could pass Senate this week