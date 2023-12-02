No Cowboys fined for Salvation Army kettle celebrations on Thanksgiving Day

The NFL did not fine any Cowboys players for their touchdown celebrations in the Salvation Army kettles on Thanksgiving Day against the Commanders. A late fourth quarter celebration included several players eating turkey legs that were stashed in the kettles.

In a pre-planned celebration, Dak Prescott coordinated the stashing of four turkey legs in each of the four kettles at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott was among those celebrating with a turkey leg after KaVontae Turpin's 34-yard touchdown gave the Cowboys a 38-10 lead with 5:59 remaining.

Officials did not penalize the Cowboys.

The NFL has been inconsistent over the years in its decision whether to fine celebrations in the kettles. Sometimes they do. Sometimes they don't.

Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not fined for a leap into the kettle in 2016, but he was fined $13,369 for the same thing in 2018. Elliott and Prescott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct last year.

In a victory over the Colts last season, Elliott jumped in one of the kettles after a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Prescott then stood outside and cranked an imaginary handle as Elliott popped up and down in their "Zeke-in-the-box" celebration.

Officials did not throw a flag.

Four of the team's tight ends did a Whac-a-Mole celebration in the kettle a week earlier in 2022 and were not penalized but were fined.

In 2017, former Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman was penalized for jumping into one of the red kettles after a pick-six but was not fined.

NFL celebration rules prohibit players from using props, but the league should look the other way considering the positive publicity the Salavation Army’s Red Kettle campaign receives for the celebrations.